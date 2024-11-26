Hexagon Purus selected by New Flyer for the fifth consecutive year to supply hydrogen cylinders for transit buses in North America

(Oslo, Norway, 26 November 2024) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has been selected by New Flyer, North America’s largest mass mobility solutions provider, to supply hydrogen cylinders for the fifth consecutive year. New Flyer, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), is playing a key role in enabling zero-emission transportation in North America, deploying hydrogen buses and infrastructure in cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Hexagon Purus will continue to provide its Type 4 hydrogen storage cylinders for New Flyer’s next generation, zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-electric transit bus, the Xcelsior CHARGE FC™, enabling a driving range of 370+ miles/600 km on a single refueling. The total value of this contract is estimated to be approximately USD 6.3 million.

Production of the Type-4 hydrogen storage cylinders will be out of Hexagon Purus’ facility in Westminster, Maryland (U.S.). Since 2020, Hexagon Purus has delivered hydrogen cylinders for more than 200 New Flyer hydrogen fuel cell-electric transit buses.

Driving Energy Transformation

"New Flyer’s next generation zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-electric transit bus, the Xcelsior CHARGE FC, is North America’s most advanced hydrogen bus and is built on decades of experience and innovation,” says Brad Barnes, Strategic Sourcing Vice President, NFI. “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Hexagon Purus and look forward to supporting our customers by putting more high-performing hydrogen fuel cell-electric transit buses on the road in North America during 2025”.

“We have built a strong relationship with New Flyer over several years, and we are very happy to continue supporting them in 2025”, says Michael Kleschinski, EVP Mobility & Infrastructure. “There is an increasing demand for zero-emission solutions in public transportation, and New Flyer’s hydrogen fuel cell-electric transit bus offering plays a vital role in decarbonizing public transportation”.

Timing

The cylinders will be delivered throughout 2025.

About the market

The mobility sector is accountable for approximately 20% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing these emissions, particularly in “hard to abate” sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in amongst other the mobility sector is critical to reduce carbon emissions.

As hydrogen, a key contributor to the energy transition, continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps. According to the Hydrogen Council, the number of announced hydrogen projects grew in 2023 by about 35% to over 1,400, equaling USD 570 billion investments. Green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission.

Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

