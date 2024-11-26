Appointment of Evelyn Angelle to Bird’s Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Evelyn Angelle to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Ms. Angelle will fill a vacancy on the Board, bringing the total number of directors to 10.

Ms. Angelle, a private investor, philanthropist and director, joins the Board with a distinguished background in public company finance and public accounting, having held senior leadership positions at Halliburton Company after a 15-year career in the audit practice of Ernst & Young LLP. A certified public accountant in Texas and certified management accountant, Ms. Angelle’s expertise will be instrumental as Bird continues to pursue its strategic growth initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Evelyn Angelle to our Board of Directors," said Paul Raboud, Chairman of Bird Construction Inc. "With her extensive experience in public accounting and senior financial roles as well as her knowledge of supply chain management and investor relations, we are confident that she will make significant contributions to our Board and its Committees as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities and drive value for our shareholders."

Ms. Angelle will immediately join the Board’s Audit Committee and Health, Safety and Environment Committee. Mr. Richard Bird will continue to serve as Audit Committee Chair in an interim capacity.

About Evelyn Angelle

Ms. Angelle is an independent corporate director. She currently serves as a director of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET), where she chairs the Audit Committee and is a member of the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee. Ms. Angelle also serves as a member of the Board of Directors, and as a member of the Audit Committee, of STEP Energy Services, Ltd. (TSX: STEP), an oilfield services company. Ms. Angelle serves on the Board of Managers of Amp Americas II Holdings LLC, a privately held renewable natural gas company, where she chairs the Audit Committee. Through her career, Ms. Angelle served in numerous executive roles, including as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BJ Services Company LLC, and Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, for Halliburton. Prior to that, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, and Vice President of Investor Relations, both with Halliburton. Before joining Halliburton, Ms. Angelle worked for 15 years in the audit practice of Ernst & Young LLP, specializing in serving large, multinational public companies. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s College (Notre Dame), where she holds a degree in Accounting. Additionally, she holds a certificate in Cyber Security Oversight from Carnegie Mellon University.

Beyond her corporate roles, Ms. Angelle is actively engaged in charitable organizations, serving on the Board of Directors and executive committees of Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas and Junior Achievement USA. Ms. Angelle is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), where she was awarded the distinguished Board Leadership Fellow designation.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Bird Construction Inc. and look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the company’s strategic vision," said Ms. Angelle. "I am excited to become part of Bird’s strong 100-year foundation and to build on its tradition of trust."

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca