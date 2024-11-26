BrightSpring Health Services Announces Onco360® Has Been Selected as a Partner for Several New Drugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services (“BrightSpring” or “BrightSpring Health Services”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) is proud of its specialty pharmacy partner, Onco360®, for being selected as the national pharmacy partner for multiple medications approved to treat advanced cancers and blood disease.

“Our partner Onco360 is rapidly bringing innovative medicines and treatments to market to help improve the lives of patients living with once untreatable, rare diseases,” said BrightSpring’s President and CEO, Jon Rosseau. “We are proud of their work to distribute breakthrough therapies and treatments to life-threatening diseases, expanding available care options, and extending the lives of many patients facing rare cancers and blood diseases.”

Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent specialty pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner for the following medications:

ITOVEBI™ is approved to treat certain types of locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Rytelo™ is approved for the treatment of adult patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, a group of cancers that occur when the bone marrow produces immature blood cells.

Voranigo ® is approved for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with certain types of brain tumors called astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) or isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) mutation.

is approved for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with certain types of brain tumors called astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) or isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) mutation. PIASKY ® is approved to treat adults and pediatric patients 13-years and older that have paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a life-threatening blood disorder that causes the destruction of red blood cells.

is approved to treat adults and pediatric patients 13-years and older that have paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a life-threatening blood disorder that causes the destruction of red blood cells. Tevimbra ® is approved for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic esophageal cell carcinoma after prior systemic chemotherapy.

is approved for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic esophageal cell carcinoma after prior systemic chemotherapy. LAZCLUZE™ is approved as a first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Revuforj ® is the first and only menin inhibitor approved for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute leukemias with a lysine methyltransferase 2A gene (KMT2A) translocation in adult and pediatric patients.

is the first and only menin inhibitor approved for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute leukemias with a lysine methyltransferase 2A gene (KMT2A) translocation in adult and pediatric patients. Vyloy® is currently the first and only approved monoclonal antibody specifically designed to target gastric tumor cells that express the biomarker claudin (CLDN) 18.2.

About BrightSpring Health Services:

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Specialty Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact

Leigh White

Leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com

502.630.7412