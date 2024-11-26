Immutable Holdings Announces Arrangements to Address Potential Mailing Delays for 2024 AGM Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (CBOE: HOLD; OTC: IHLDF) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Corporation”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, will hold its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders on Friday, December 20, 2024 (the “Meeting”).

Due to the ongoing national strike commenced by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on November 15, 2024 (the “Strike”), Canada Post's operations have shut down and the physical delivery of the materials for the Meeting (the “Materials”) may be delayed. In order to facilitate the delivery of the Corporation’s management information circular and related materials for the Meeting in the event that the Strike or similar or related events prevent, delay or otherwise interrupt delivery of the Materials, emails providing a proxy with the voting control number and instructions for voting will be sent by the Corporation’s transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, to registered shareholders. Shareholders who do not receive an email from Odyssey Trust Company with their proxy should contact Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 (toll free within North America) or 1-587-885-0960 or email shareholders@odysseytrust.com to request their proxy, voting control number and any other Meeting-related information. Proxies, completed and signed, should be forwarded by no later than 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Beneficial holders, who hold their shares through a broker, and have not received their information from Broadridge Investor Solutions, should contact their broker representative to request a voting information form, voting control number, instructions for voting and any other Meeting-related information.

The Materials, as well the Corporation’s financial statements and related management discussion & analysis, are also available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on Immutable’s website at: https://www.immutableholdings.com/investors.

Notice-and-Access

Immutable has adopted the notice-and-access method for delivery of the Materials to its shareholders. Therefore, shareholders can access the Materials at the following website: https://odysseytrust.com/client/immutable-holdings-inc/.

If you wish to receive a paper copy of the Materials or have questions about notice-and-access, please call Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 (toll free within North America) or 1-587-885-0960. In order to receive a paper copy in time to vote before the Meeting, your request should be received by Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings is a collection of businesses within the digital assets ecosystem on a mission to build businesses and products that increase the awareness, access, and adoption of digital assets. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multibillion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Coffee and Crypto, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Corporation’s disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

Jordan Fried, Founder & CEO

Email: info@immutableholdings.com

Melyssa Charlton, CFO

Email: info@immutableholdings.com

Billy Baxter, Head of Corporate Development & Operations

Email: info@immutableholdings.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding the duration and potential impact of the Strike, are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Corporation operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility and the other risks disclosed in the Corporation’s annual information form dated March 28, 2024 and other disclosure documents available on the Corporation’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of factors that may affect the Corporation’s forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Corporation and/or not specifically referenced herein could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Although the Corporation believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.