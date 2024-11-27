ZETA GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Zeta Global Holdings Corp. - ZETA

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 21, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (“Zeta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZETA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 27, 2024 and November 13, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Zeta Global and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-zeta/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 21, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Zeta Global and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (1) the Company used two-way contracts to artificially inflate financial results; (2) the Company engaged in round trip transactions to artificially inflate financial results; (3) the Company utilized predatory consent farms to collect user data and these consent farms have driven almost the entirety of Zeta’s growth; (4) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Davoodi v. Zeta Global Holdings Corp., et al., No. 24-cv-8961.

