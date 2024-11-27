Qingdao's Jiaozhou Revitalizes Intangible Cultural Heritage

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Maoqiang Opera Osmanthus Pavilion: Visiting the Prison, recommended by the Qingdao Maoqiang Theater Troupe, was recently performed at the Mei Lanfang Grand Theater in Beijing. As a highlight in the national exhibition of intangible cultural heritage (ICH) opera genres, this piece showcased the profound cultural depth of Jiaozhou and the unique charm of Maoqiang art. The Information Office of Qingdao Municipal People's Government introduced that the performance was led by Wang Qiong, a national first-class actress of Qingdao Maoqiang Theater Troupe and a member of the Chinese Dramatists Association, along with a group of young actors.

In recent years, Jiaozhou City has highlighted innovation in the protection and utilization of cultural heritage. By aligning with public cultural needs and adopting a "revitalizing" protection model, the city has made significant strides in integrating intangible cultural heritage into everyday life. Jiaozhou now boasts two national-level, seven provincial-level, 20 city-level (Qingdao), and 108 local-level (Jiaozhou) intangible cultural heritage projects.

Jiaozhou Yangko has grown vibrant and widely celebrated. As one of three major Yangko forms in Shandong Province, Jiaozhou Yangko is renowned for its distinctive "three bends, nine moves, and eighteen poses." Today, there are nearly 1,000 Yangko teams in Jiaozhou. Through the efforts of local artists and enthusiasts, Jiaozhou Yangko has gained international acclaim. Many teams have participated in cultural exchanges in countries like South Korea and Italy, earning accolades and elevating Jiaozhou Yangko to the global stage.

Maoqiang Opera blends tradition and modernity. In recent years, Jiaozhou has not only focused on preserving traditional arias and scripts but has also encouraged both professional and amateur troupes to create new works within the Maoqiang genre. The Qingdao Maoqiang Theater Troupe has crafted modern operas by drawing inspiration from contemporary themes and presenting them in popular artistic forms. These efforts have breathed new life into traditional Maoqiang opera, allowing it to connect with and captivate today's audiences.

Sanpu Longquan revives martial arts spirit. With over 400 years of history, Sanpu Longquan originated in the late Ming Dynasty as "Liu Family Boxing." As part of Jiaozhou's "ICH in Schools" initiative, the city has published instructional materials like Sanpu Longquan Health Exercises. This martial art has now been introduced in all primary and secondary schools across the city, reaching a 100% prevalence rate. Currently, 110,000 students practice "Sanpu Longquan," making it a vibrant highlight in Jiaozhou.

Jiaozhou Eight-Cornered Drum presents a timeless melody. The Jiaozhou Eight-Cornered Drum, a stage performance art form, features a fixed drum rhythm and flexible lyrics that can narrate historical tales, legal dramas, or modern stories. Its performances vary in length, contributing to its popularity among audiences. Over its 110-year history, the art form has undergone continuous innovation, producing a repertoire of beloved programs that reflect contemporary themes and social values.

Source: Information Office of Qingdao Municipal People's Government