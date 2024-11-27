Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the third quarter 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda. November 27, 2024

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the third quarter 2024:

Dividend amount: $3.50

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: December 9, 2024

Ex-date: December 10, 2024

Record date: December 11, 2024

Payment date: December 23, 2024

Date of Approval: November 26, 2024

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Email: IR@avancegas.com

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.