Zinc Oxide Market is estimated to get as big as USD 8,273.5 million by 2034 | Increasing Demand in Skincare Products Drives Market Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zinc oxide market is witnessing significant momentum, driven by its versatile applications across various industries. Known for its unique properties such as UV protection, high thermal conductivity, and non-toxicity, zinc oxide has become an essential ingredient in sectors ranging from cosmetics to rubber manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

The zinc oxide market is expected to be valued at USD 4,449.6 million in 2024. The valuation CAGR for 2023 was 2.9%. The market's progress is projected to be invigorating from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 6.4%. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to have hit USD 8,273.5 million.

Growing demand for the compound in the rubber industry. Zinc oxide is used as a vulcanization agent in the production of rubber products, which are used in various applications such as tires, hoses, belts, and seals. The increasing demand for rubber products, particularly in the automotive and construction sectors, is driving the growth of the zinc oxide market.

Increasing use of the compound in the ceramics industry. Zinc oxide is a key component in the production of ceramic products such as tiles, glass, and frits. The growing construction industry, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India, is driving the demand for ceramic products, which in turn is boosting the zinc oxide market.

In addition to the rubber and ceramics industries, the growing demand for zinc oxide in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries is also fueling the market growth. Zinc oxide is widely used in the production of pharmaceuticals, including ointments, creams, and lotions, and it is also used in various cosmetic products such as sunscreens, powders, and lotions. The increasing awareness about the benefits of zinc oxide in skin care products is driving the demand for the compound in the cosmetic industry.

Growing focus on agriculture. Zinc oxide is an essential nutrient for plant growth, and it is widely used in the agriculture sector as a fertilizer and animal feed additive. The growing demand for food, particularly in emerging economies, is driving the demand for zinc oxide in the agriculture sector.

The major development factors of the zinc oxide market include:

Rising use in applications such as cosmetics, paints, and ceramics

Research and development of ZnO nanoparticles, as well as their use in a variety of applications

The growing requirement to correct soil micronutrient deficiency

Increasing adoption in rubber manufacturing

Understanding the Zinc Oxide Market

The zinc oxide market is a key component of industries that demand high-quality raw materials. With its applications in rubber, paints, ceramics, chemicals, and personal care products, zinc oxide plays a pivotal role in manufacturing processes that ensure durability, efficiency, and safety. The market has seen a surge in demand due to the growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products, especially in personal care and coatings.

Key drivers of the zinc oxide market include:

Growing Demand in Rubber Industry : Used extensively in tire manufacturing for its ability to enhance durability and elasticity.

: Used extensively in tire manufacturing for its ability to enhance durability and elasticity. Rising Applications in Skincare : Zinc oxide is a key ingredient in sunscreens and skincare formulations due to its UV-blocking properties.

: Zinc oxide is a key ingredient in sunscreens and skincare formulations due to its UV-blocking properties. Advancements in Pharmaceutical Use: Increasing incorporation of zinc oxide in medical ointments and lotions for its healing properties.



Market Trends

Focus on Nanotechnology: The development of nano zinc oxide is gaining traction for its superior performance in UV protection and enhanced compatibility in cosmetics. Increased Adoption in Sustainable Solutions: With an emphasis on eco-friendly production, zinc oxide is being integrated into renewable and green technologies. Asia-Pacific as a Growth Hub: The region dominates the market due to its burgeoning automotive, construction, and personal care industries.



Opportunities in the Zinc Oxide Market

Emerging Applications in Electronics : Zinc oxide’s semiconductor properties are paving the way for applications in electronics and optoelectronics.

: Zinc oxide’s semiconductor properties are paving the way for applications in electronics and optoelectronics. Expansion in Coatings Industry : Growing infrastructure development is fueling demand for zinc oxide in paints and coatings.

: Growing infrastructure development is fueling demand for zinc oxide in paints and coatings. Innovations in Agriculture: Its role as a micronutrient in fertilizers presents opportunities for growth in the agricultural sector.



“The increasing demand for zinc oxide in the paint and coatings industry is also driving the market growth. Zinc oxide is used as a pigment in the production of paints and coatings, which are used in various applications such as automotive, construction, and marine. The growing demand for paints and coatings, particularly in emerging economies, is driving the demand for zinc oxide in the industry,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Zinc Oxide Market

The global zinc oxide market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.4% with a valuation of USD 8273.5 million by 2034.

The industrial segment is anticipated to dominate the global market by holding a market share of 74.9% in 2024.

The United States market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% in Germany over the forecast period.

The United Kingdom’s market is predicted to grow at a 2.5% CAGR between now and 2034.







How is Increasing Adoption in Rubber Production Bolstering Sales of Zinc Oxide?

Zinc Oxide is widely used in the rubber industry as an activator for the vulcanization of the rubber. It is used in the vulcanization process to make the material more durable by adding strength and improving its resistance against heat, and abrasion. Rubber products have a wide range of applications in various industries.

Increasing demand for rubber in the automotive industry for the production of a wide variety of products such as tires, hoses, gaskets, roll coverings, crap tubes, and adhesives is expected to boost sales of zinc oxide.

Further, rubber products have a wide range of applications in industries such as packaging, manufacturing, engineering, construction, and others. The growth in these industries is expected to propel demand for zinc oxide over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of the Zinc Oxide Market

Countries CAGR from 2024 to 2034 United States 3.6% Germany 3% United Kingdom 2.5% China 7.2% India 9.5%

Competitive Landscape

To meet the growing demand of consumers, manufacturers are constantly expanding their production capacities and investing in research and development activities. They are also introducing new machinery to reduce the burden on laborers. In addition, stakeholders are adopting various strategies like digital marketing and online advertisements to promote their brands. Furthermore, manufacturers are targeting emerging economies with mega infrastructure projects and diversifying their product offerings for industries like rubber and ceramic to tap into substantial market potential during the forecast period.

Recent Development

In 2023, Nevada Zinc has joined hands with BelZinc, a well-known zinc oxide manufacturer, with a view to enhancing its production capacity. With this partnership, Nevada Zinc will be able to utilize BelZinc's advanced facilities and expertise to create high-quality zinc oxide, thereby catering to the rising demand for this crucial ingredient across several industries. Their shared focus is on providing their customers with cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled value.

Leading Zinc Oxide Brands

USA Zinc

Rubamin

Zinc Oxide LLC

Grupo Promax

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd.

Yongchang Zinc Industry Co. Ltd.

Pan Continental Chemical

J.G. Chemicals

Akrochem

ZM Silesia

Key Segments of Market Report

By Grade:

Depending on the grade type, the segment is divided into Industrial, Pharma, and Food

By Process:

The process type is further separated into Wet Chemical, Indirect, and Direct

By Application:

The usage of zinc oxide in applications such as Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics and personal care, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Agricultural

By Region:

Regional analysis was conducted on the industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

German Translation:

Der globale Zinkoxidmarkt erlebt eine erhebliche Dynamik, die durch seine vielseitigen Anwendungen in verschiedenen Branchen angetrieben wird. Zinkoxid ist für seine einzigartigen Eigenschaften wie UV-Schutz, hohe Wärmeleitfähigkeit und Ungiftigkeit bekannt und hat sich zu einem unverzichtbaren Bestandteil in Bereichen entwickelt, die von Kosmetika über die Gummiherstellung bis hin zu Pharmazeutika reichen.

Es wird erwartet, dass der Zinkoxidmarkt im Jahr 2024 einen Wert von 4.449,6 Mio. USD haben wird. Die Bewertungs-CAGR für 2023 betrug 2,9 %. Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Fortschritt des Marktes von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 6,4 % belebend sein wird. Bis 2034 wird ein Marktwert von 8.273,5 Mio. USD prognostiziert.

Wachsende Nachfrage nach dem Compound in der Gummiindustrie. Zinkoxid wird als Vulkanisationsmittel bei der Herstellung von Gummiprodukten verwendet, die in verschiedenen Anwendungen wie Reifen, Schläuchen, Riemen und Dichtungen verwendet werden. Die steigende Nachfrage nach Gummiprodukten, insbesondere im Automobil- und Bausektor, treibt das Wachstum des Zinkoxidmarktes voran.

Zunehmende Verwendung des Compounds in der Keramikindustrie. Zinkoxid ist eine Schlüsselkomponente bei der Herstellung von keramischen Produkten wie Fliesen, Glas und Fritten. Die wachsende Bauindustrie, insbesondere in Schwellenländern wie China und Indien, treibt die Nachfrage nach Keramikprodukten an, was wiederum den Zinkoxidmarkt ankurbelt.

Neben der Gummi- und Keramikindustrie treibt auch die wachsende Nachfrage nach Zinkoxid in der pharmazeutischen und kosmetischen Industrie das Marktwachstum voran. Zinkoxid wird häufig bei der Herstellung von Arzneimitteln verwendet, einschließlich Salben, Cremes und Lotionen, und es wird auch in verschiedenen kosmetischen Produkten wie Sonnenschutzmitteln, Pudern und Lotionen verwendet. Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für die Vorteile von Zinkoxid in Hautpflegeprodukten treibt die Nachfrage nach der Verbindung in der Kosmetikindustrie an.

Wachsender Fokus auf die Landwirtschaft. Zinkoxid ist ein essentieller Nährstoff für das Pflanzenwachstum und wird in der Landwirtschaft häufig als Düngemittel und Futtermittelzusatz verwendet. Die wachsende Nachfrage nach Nahrungsmitteln, insbesondere in den Schwellenländern, treibt die Nachfrage nach Zinkoxid in der Landwirtschaft an.

Den Zinkoxid-Markt verstehen

Der Zinkoxid-Markt ist eine Schlüsselkomponente für Industrien, die hochwertige Rohstoffe nachfragen. Mit seinen Anwendungen in Gummi, Farben, Keramik, Chemikalien und Körperpflegeprodukten spielt Zinkoxid eine zentrale Rolle in Herstellungsprozessen, die Haltbarkeit, Effizienz und Sicherheit gewährleisten. Der Markt hat aufgrund des zunehmenden Fokus auf nachhaltige und umweltfreundliche Produkte, insbesondere bei Körperpflegeprodukten und Beschichtungen, einen Nachfrageschub erlebt.

Zu den wichtigsten Treibern des Zinkoxidmarktes gehören:

Wachsende Nachfrage in der Gummiindustrie : Wird aufgrund seiner Fähigkeit, die Haltbarkeit und Elastizität zu verbessern, in großem Umfang in der Reifenherstellung verwendet.

: Wird aufgrund seiner Fähigkeit, die Haltbarkeit und Elastizität zu verbessern, in großem Umfang in der Reifenherstellung verwendet. Zunehmende Anwendungen in der Hautpflege : Zinkoxid ist aufgrund seiner UV-blockierenden Eigenschaften ein wichtiger Bestandteil von Sonnenschutzmitteln und Hautpflegeformulierungen.

: Zinkoxid ist aufgrund seiner UV-blockierenden Eigenschaften ein wichtiger Bestandteil von Sonnenschutzmitteln und Hautpflegeformulierungen. Fortschritte in der pharmazeutischen Anwendung: Zunehmende Einbeziehung von Zinkoxid in medizinische Salben und Lotionen wegen seiner heilenden Eigenschaften.



Markttrends

1. Fokus auf Nanotechnologie: Die Entwicklung von Nano-Zinkoxid gewinnt aufgrund seiner überlegenen Leistung beim UV-Schutz und seiner verbesserten Verträglichkeit in Kosmetika an Bedeutung.

2. Verstärkte Akzeptanz nachhaltiger Lösungen: Mit dem Schwerpunkt auf umweltfreundlicher Produktion wird Zinkoxid in erneuerbare und grüne Technologien integriert.

3. Asien-Pazifik als Wachstumsdrehscheibe: Die Region dominiert den Markt aufgrund ihrer aufkeimenden Automobil-, Bau- und Körperpflegeindustrie.

Chancen auf dem Zinkoxid-Markt

Neue Anwendungen in der Elektronik : Die Halbleitereigenschaften von Zinkoxid ebnen den Weg für Anwendungen in der Elektronik und Optoelektronik.

: Die Halbleitereigenschaften von Zinkoxid ebnen den Weg für Anwendungen in der Elektronik und Optoelektronik. Expansion in der Beschichtungsindustrie : Die zunehmende Entwicklung der Infrastruktur treibt die Nachfrage nach Zinkoxid in Farben und Lacken an.

: Die zunehmende Entwicklung der Infrastruktur treibt die Nachfrage nach Zinkoxid in Farben und Lacken an. Innovationen in der Landwirtschaft: Seine Rolle als Mikronährstoff in Düngemitteln bietet Wachstumschancen im Agrarsektor.



"Die steigende Nachfrage nach Zinkoxid in der Farben- und Lackindustrie treibt auch das Marktwachstum voran. Zinkoxid wird als Pigment bei der Herstellung von Farben und Lacken verwendet, die in verschiedenen Anwendungen wie Automobil, Bauwesen und Schifffahrt eingesetzt werden. Die wachsende Nachfrage nach Farben und Lacken, insbesondere in den Schwellenländern, treibt die Nachfrage nach Zinkoxid in der Industrie an." sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Zinkoxid-Markt

 Es wird geschätzt, dass der globale Zinkoxidmarkt bis 2034 eine CAGR von 6,4 % mit einer Bewertung von 8273,5 Mio. USD verzeichnen wird.

 Es wird erwartet, dass das Industriesegment mit einem Marktanteil von 74,9 % im Jahr 2024 den Weltmarkt dominieren wird.

 Es wird geschätzt, dass der Markt der Vereinigten Staaten im Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 3,6 % wachsen wird.

 Es wird geschätzt, dass der Markt in Deutschland im Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 3 % wachsen wird.

 Es wird prognostiziert, dass der britische Markt bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 2,5 % wachsen wird.

Regionale Analyse des Zinkoxid-Marktes

Länder CAGR von 2024 bis 2034 USA 3.6% Deutschland 3% Vereinigtes Königreich 2.5% China 7.2% Indien 9.5%

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Um der wachsenden Nachfrage der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden, erweitern die Hersteller ständig ihre Produktionskapazitäten und investieren in Forschungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten. Sie führen auch neue Maschinen ein, um die Belastung der Arbeiter zu verringern. Darüber hinaus wenden die Stakeholder verschiedene Strategien wie digitales Marketing und Online-Werbung an, um ihre Marken zu bewerben. Darüber hinaus zielen die Hersteller mit Mega-Infrastrukturprojekten auf Schwellenländer ab und diversifizieren ihr Produktangebot für Branchen wie Gummi und Keramik, um im Prognosezeitraum ein erhebliches Marktpotenzial zu erschließen.

Jüngste Entwicklung

Im Jahr 2023 hat sich Nevada Zinc mit BelZinc, einem bekannten Zinkoxidhersteller, zusammengetan, um seine Produktionskapazität zu erhöhen. Mit dieser Partnerschaft wird Nevada Zinc in der Lage sein, die fortschrittlichen Anlagen und das Know-how von BelZinc zu nutzen, um hochwertiges Zinkoxid herzustellen und so die steigende Nachfrage nach diesem wichtigen Inhaltsstoff in verschiedenen Branchen zu befriedigen. Ihr gemeinsamer Fokus liegt darauf, ihren Kunden innovative Lösungen und einen unvergleichlichen Mehrwert zu bieten.

Führende Zinkoxid-Marken

USA Zink

Rubamin

Zinkoxid GmbH

Grupo Promax

Weifang Longda Zinkindustrie Co. Ltd.

Yongchang Zinkindustrie Co., Ltd.

Pan Continental Chemical

J.G. Chemie

Akrochem

ZM Schlesien

Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Klasse:

Je nach Sortentyp wird das Segment in Industrial, Pharma und Food unterteilt

Nach Prozess:

Der Prozesstyp wird weiter unterteilt in nasschemisch, indirekt und direkt

Nach Anwendung:

Die Verwendung von Zinkoxid in Anwendungen wie Gummi, Keramik, Chemie, Kosmetik und Körperpflege, Farben und Beschichtungen, Pharmazeutika, Landwirtschaft

Nach Region:

Es wurde eine regionale Analyse der Branche in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, Südasien, Ostasien, Ozeanien sowie dem Nahen Osten und Afrika durchgeführt.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

