G. Sapon appointed new CEO of Akropolis Group, N. Maknevičius to continue as the Chairman of the Board

Gabrielė Sapon has been appointed CEO of the shopping and entertainment centres development and management company Akropolis Group, operating in Lithuania and Latvia. She has been the CFO and Board member of the company until now. Nerijus Maknevičius, the former CEO and the Chairman of the Board of the company, will continue as the Chairman of the Board.

G. Sapon has been working in Akropolis Group since 2017, she has been the company’s CFO over the past four years and the Board member since 2022, also she was Finance controller before 2020. G. Sapon graduated from ISM University of Management and Economics as a Bachelor of Economics.

“Over the past seven years, together with Akropolis Group team, we have implemented a number of successful projects and have grown as the company, this experience has enabled me to grow as a leader. I appreciate the trust shown in me to take over the position of the company’s CEO. I believe that with the continued active participation of Nerijus Maknevičius in taking of strategic decisions we will continue to grow successfully and will further strengthen the positions of the shopping centres Akropolis in the market,” says G. Sapon.

N. Maknevičius, who has been the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Akropolis Group until now, will continue as the Chairman of the Board and will actively participate in taking key decisions related to activities of the company. He will also continue as the CEO of the real estate development company Galio Group and the Chair of the Board of NDX Group. N. Maknevičius is also a member of the Board of Vilniaus Prekyba.

After G. Sapon took the office of the CEO of Akropolis Group, Ernesta Grikinaitė-Bartkevičė was appointed CFO of the company. She was the Financial Controller of the company from 2021, and in July this year she became Senior Financial Controller. E. Grikinaitė-Bartkevičė graduated from ISM University of Management and Economics as a Bachelor of Finance, and from Kaunas University of Technology as a Master of Finance.

Akropolis Group holds companies providing shopping centres development and management services in Lithuania and Latvia. In Lithuania, the company manages shopping and entertainment centres Akropolis in Vilnius, Klaipėda and Šiauliai, whereas in Latvia – Akropole Riga and Akropole Alfa in Riga.

Akropolis Group is a member of Vilniaus Prekyba group – one of the largest trade companies in the Baltics and in the Central and East Europe.





