The ICPO Theranostics Virtual Summit 2024 presented today's and tomorrow's clinical relevance of radiotheranostics in oncology

The world-class scientific program was provided by 35 international experts

November 27, 2024 – Wiesbaden, Germany. The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) hosted the ICPO Theranostics Virtual Summit 2024 on November 14 & 15, 2024, under the topic "A New Era of Alpha Emitters and Radiopharmaceuticals." The second edition of this virtual event, live streamed from a studio in Munich, brought together over 400 participants from 37 countries across Asia-Oceania, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe. 35 experts and panelists explored for them the latest innovation in alpha emitters and new radiopharmaceuticals, such as FAP, CA9, CXCR4, and GPC3. These innovations show transformative potential in treating malignancies resistant to traditional therapies, offering hope for more effective and targeted treatment options for cancer patients worldwide, regardless of their geographic and social origins.

Opening the Summit, Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the ICPO Board of Trustees, reflected on the ICPO Foundation's remarkable achievements to date and highlighted: "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Summit Chairs Prof. Frederik L. Giesel, Director of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the University Clinic Düsseldorf, Germany and Prof. Richard P. Baum, President of the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, as well as Odile Jaume, CEO of ICPO Foundation, for their exceptional efforts in curating a truly world-class program sketching together the contours of a new era in cancer care". Moreover, he stressed the excellent cooperation with the Scientific Advisory Board of the ICPO Summit 2024 composed of Frederik L. Giesel, Germany; Richard P. Baum, Germany; Cathy S. Cutler, USA; Ken Herrmann, Germany; Cristina Müller, Switzerland; Frank Rösch, Germany and Elcin Zan, USA.

The virtual event moderated by Odile Jaume, CEO of ICPO Foundation, and Susanne Simon, Head of Communications, started with a keynote by Prof. Steven M. Larson, emeritus member at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York with his talk "History of Alpha Therapy". On the second day, Prof. Andrew M. Scott, Director at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, Australia, presented groundbreaking insights into FAP-targeted theranostics for oncology and fibrosis-related conditions with his talk on "History of FAP till today”.

Prof. Frederik L. Giesel, Chair of the ICPO Summit, summarized with much enthusiasm: "Bringing together experts and pioneers from around the globe, the Summit provided a unique platform for exchanging groundbreaking data and advancing research and clinical practice. It has been an honor to contribute to this exceptional event, which inspires progress and certainly shapes the future of theranostics".

Prof. Richard P. Baum, Co-Chair of the ICPO Summit, and President of the ICPO Academy for Theranostics and Chair of the ICPO Scientific Advisory Board, was deeply impressed by the speakers' presentations: "The ICPO Summit 2024 showcased an extraordinary lineup of renowned speakers, presenting some of the most cutting-edge innovations I have seen in the field. This Summit enabled incredible expertise to be shared amongst colleagues from all over the world. Furthermore, it will be of great benefit to all cancer patients."

Odile Jaume, CEO of ICPO Foundation, was delighted about the success of the ICPO Summit and the support it received: "My deep appreciation goes to all outstanding speakers who shared their expertise as well as to the sponsors and supporters who allowed to set an exceptional standard for the event. Their engagement and generosity have elevated the Summit and reinforced the ICPO Foundation's commitment to empowering the theranostics community worldwide."

Speakers and panelists of the ICPO Theranostics Summit 2024: Sanjana Ballal, Richard P. Baum, Hakim Bouterfa, Chris Bremer, David Cade, Dushen Chetty, Pedro Fragoso Costa, Cathy S. Cutler, Ebrahim Delpassand, Ward Digby, Marc Dweck, Germo Gericke, Jean-François Gestin, Frederik L. Giesel, Ken Herrmann, Michael Hofman, Anna Karmann, Steven M. Larson, Sze Ting Lee, Josh Mailman, Jacqueline Mock, Sherly Mosessian, Michael Nader, Jean-Pierre Pouget, Nick Pullen, Neil Quigley, Mike Sathekge, Serada Satoshi, Michael K. Schultz, Andrew M. Scott, Volker Wagner, Tadashi Watabe, Wolfgang Weber, Rudolf Werner, Elcin Zan.

Website of the ICPO Summit 2024: www.icpovirtualsummit.com; Link to Whitepaper Summit: www.icpo.foundation/icpo-forum-summit/

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology to support this shift. Therefore, the ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic centers for Precision Oncology organized in a Social Franchise model based on shared know-how, certified education with the “ICPO Academy for Theranostics,” and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice globally. Furthermore, it is the ICPO Foundation's objective to empower its centers by embedding them in a highly inclusive community that spearheads its model and lives up to the Precision Oncology promise by making it available to all patients in need, irrespective of country or social status. Learn more about the ICPO Foundation at www.icpo.foundation and the ICPO Academy for Theranostics at www.theranostics.academy

Media contact ICPO Foundation: Susanne Simon, Head of Communication & Community

Email: susanne.simon@icpo.foundation, Phone: + 49 172 8666093, www.icpo.foundation

