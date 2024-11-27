Doors & Windows Market Estimated to Reach $244.21 billion by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Doors & Windows Market is projected to grow from USD 199.47 billion in 2024 to USD 244.21 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets. Doors & Windows are essential in various industries, by providing access and security while controlling airflow and privacy. Usually, doors & windows are made of wood, metal, and plastic and their primary function is to offer security and enhance aesthetic appeal, while controlling airflow, light, sound, and privacy, among other functionalities. The increased urbanization and population demand for both new construction and renovation projects, as more people migrate to urban areas for better employment and living conditions, there is a notable rise in the construction of residential buildings, commercial spaces, and public infrastructure, significantly boosting the demand for high-performance doors & windows.

ASSA ABLOY (Sweden) LIXIL Corporation (Japan) Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (US) JELD-WEN, Inc. (US) YKK AP Inc. (Japan) Masonite (US) PELLA CORPORATION (US) Schüco International KG (Germany) ANDERSEN CORPORATION (US) PGT INNOVATIONS (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Doors & Windows Market:

Driver: Improvement in the Housing Market Restraint: Elevated Expenses Linked to Advanced Doors & Windows and Environmental Challenges Opportunity: Increasing Demands from Emerging Markets Challenge: Challenges in the Supply Chain

Based on product, Windows is the largest product segment of the doors & windows market.

Windows is the leading product segment in the doors & windows market format. The dominance is due to the outstanding properties of windows, which impart energy efficiency, technology incorporation, and enhanced aesthetics among other unique functionalities during use. Windows are so popular because of their demand for energy-efficient solutions, such as low E glass, thermal break frame, double & triple glazing, as well as the use of smart glass technology, which has boosted the expansion of the window segment

Based on Construction type, Swinging accounts for the 2nd largest construction segment of the doors & windows market.

Swinging accounts for the 2nd largest construction segment of doors & windows, with their hinged function, provide a traditional and adaptable solution for a variety of buildings & architectural designs. Suitable for residential, commercial, and industrial spaces these systems dominate the other construction types by various factors including convenience, security, and versatility. Recent advances in swinging doors & windows including improvements in weather stripping, multi-point locking systems, and energy-efficient glazing alternatives have enhanced insulation and reduced heat loss. These doors & windows are manufactured using materials like wood, metal, plastic, and others. This construction type is preferred due to its outstanding wear resistance, flexibility, and strength properties that withstand general environmental factors such as moisture, fire resistance, or chemicals. Growing demand from residential, commercial, and industrial buildings & architecture will continue to boost sales of swinging doors & windows owing to their wide-ranging applications and effective performance in varied scenarios.

Based on Material, Metal accounts for the 2nd largest material segment of the doors & windows market.

Metal accounts for the 2nd largest material segment of doors & windows. Metal doors and windows, notably those made of steel and aluminum, have long been praised for their strength, security, and aesthetics. Metal doors & windows dominate the other material types for various reasons, such as strength, durability, security, fire resistance, and weather resistance. Aluminum window frames are becoming increasingly popular in residential markets due to their durability, low maintenance requirements, and ability to be customized. The growing trend towards sustainability fuels the growth of the metal segment in the doors & windows market. Given the growing emphasis on sustainability in construction and a shift towards eco-conscious consumer choices, there’s a rising demand for doors and windows made from recycled or environmentally friendly materials. Aluminum, a highly recyclable metal, offers a sustainable solution to meet this demand. Therefore, there exists tremendous potential for growth in the doors & windows market due to its contributions towards enhancing the performance of metal doors & windows across multiple industries. Additionally, metal doors & windows are more commonly used in the industrial sector to withstand challenging environments.

Based on the End-Use Industry, Residential accounts for the largest end-use segment of the doors & windows market.

Residential accounts for the largest end-use segment of the doors & windows. The residential sector is one of the biggest end-use industries for doors & windows. The increased focus on security, energy- efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and technology integration has been fueling the growth of doors & windows in the residential sector. The homeowners place more emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, the demand for modern, energy-efficient doors & windows grows. When housing markets improve, the doors & windows market benefits greatly, as there is a higher demand for both new construction and renovation projects. New housing structures require a large number of doors and windows, and homeowners are more eager to upgrade their buildings, increasing remodeling projects. This increases the demand for a wide range of door and window solutions, from basic versions to high-quality, energy-efficient alternatives.

Based on Region, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest segment of the doors & windows market.

The doors & windows market has been categorized into several key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among these, Asia Pacific notably dominated the market in 2023 in terms of value. The Asia Pacific region dominates the doors & windows market both in terms of volume and value. The doors & windows market is poised for significant growth, particularly in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and South American regions. The market for doors & windows in Asia Pacific is in a state of growth with a high demand from countries like China and India. These countries are experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization processes which are driving the demand for new buildings & architecture for all sectors such as residential, commercial, and industrial. Additionally, rigorous regulations on energy efficiency and sustainability are fueling demand for energy-efficient doors & windows. Also, the rising consumer consciousness of environment-friendly solutions is driving manufacturers to develop doors & windows with recyclable materials, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. Therefore, Asia Pacific especially China and India has emerged as a major production and consumption region of doors & windows in the near future.

