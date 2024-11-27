OKX and Forteus Enter Tripartite Agreement with Komainu for Enhanced Institutional Crypto Trading and Custody

Forteus, the asset management division of the Numeus Group, can now trade 24/7 through the OKX platform while its assets are held in segregated custody



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and onchain technology company, has entered a tripartite agreement with Forteus , a diversified digital asset management firm, and regulated digital asset custody service provider Komainu . This agreement will enable Forteus to trade 24/7 through the OKX platform while its assets are held in segregated custody with Komainu.

Under the terms of the agreement, Komainu will offer qualified custody services and cold storage for assets held on behalf of Forteus. The off-exchange settlement and mirroring solution is a significant step forward for large-scale institutional crypto traders requiring immediate access to all of OKX's market-leading trading solutions via custody. This includes its Liquid Marketplace , a spot OTC, futures spreads and options liquidity network.

Key benefits include:

Secure custody: Digital assets are held securely in segregated custody with Komainu, an independent and regulated custodian, ensuring asset safety and regulatory compliance

Digital assets are held securely in segregated custody with Komainu, an independent and regulated custodian, ensuring asset safety and regulatory compliance 24/7 trading: Forteus can conduct high-volume trading on the OKX platform around the clock

Forteus can conduct high-volume trading on the OKX platform around the clock Efficient daily settlement: The tripartite arrangement enables efficient mirrored balances, allowing for seamless trading without the need to constantly move assets between custodian and exchange

The tripartite arrangement enables efficient mirrored balances, allowing for seamless trading without the need to constantly move assets between custodian and exchange Legal frameworks: Clear legal structures define rights, responsibilities and dispute resolution mechanisms, enhancing trust and confidence in institutional trading

Clear legal structures define rights, responsibilities and dispute resolution mechanisms, enhancing trust and confidence in institutional trading Optimized capital use: The collaboration provides optimized use of capital through real-time collateral mirroring and intraday settlement modes, enhancing liquidity and trading efficiency



OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "This collaboration with Komainu and Forteus exemplifies our commitment to solving the key challenges faced by institutional traders. By integrating secure, regulated custody with advanced trading capabilities and deep liquidity, we address issues like counterparty risk and asset mobility. This partnership ensures that institutions can engage confidently and efficiently in the crypto markets, knowing their assets are safe with a leading custodian. We are delighted to partner with Komainu to provide asset security without compromising returns."

Forteus President Nicolas Vanhoutteghem said: “This tripartite arrangement, which has been developed with OKX and Komainu, allows our clients to benefit from the most secure trading environment, where assets are held with a regulated custodian while providing 24/7 market access. This off-exchange settlement solution represents a huge step forward in the mitigation of counterparty risk, which has been a key concern amongst investors looking to access the rich sources of alpha available in crypto markets.”

In June 2023, OKX and Komainu announced that OKX had joined the collateral management platform Komainu Connect. This enables institutional customers to conduct secure 24/7 trading of segregated assets under custody through the OKX platform. Launched in April 2023, Komainu Connect reduces client counterparty risk by eliminating the need to store collateral with trading counterparties, offering the ability to keep assets in safe custody instead.

About OKX Institutional

OKX Institutional is a global leader trusted by international firms and counterparties, and provides a powerful suite of institutional crypto trading solutions such as an on-demand OTC liquidity network, structured products and managed accounts. OKX infrastructure is built for institutional traders, with unified account systems, integration with leading custodians and low-latency APIs.

With industry leading monthly Proof-of-Reserves and trading volumes, deep liquidity, and 99.99% uptime, OKX combines top-tier security with speed and reliability. It offers access to over 700 spot trading pairs, 280+ derivatives instruments, and up to 125x leverage on leading futures contracts.

To learn more about OKX Institutional, visit: okx.com/institutions or contact institutional@okx.com to accelerate your institutional crypto trading objectives.

About Forteus

Forteus is the asset management division of the Numeus Group, a global digital asset investment firm with offices in London, New York, Zug and Mauritius. Forteus pioneers innovative financial products and services to provide investors with trusted, alpha-centric and diversified exposure to investment opportunities in digital assets. We apply a disciplined, systematic approach to digital asset investing, supported by a robust institutional platform. Forteus’s multi-discipinary team combines deep expertise across traditional finance, technology and blockchain industries. Forteus is backed by Schroders, one of the largest asset managers in the UK.

