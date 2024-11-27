Fuze Systems for Munitions, Market and Technology Forecast to 2032, Featuring Leading Companies Elbit Systems, Junghans Defence, KNDS, MKE and Rheinmetall

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuze Systems for Munitions - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fuzes are the "brain" of munitions enabling a set of capabilities ranging from point detonation, point detonation delay, airburst or course correction. As threats continually evolve, so do all the platforms, weapon systems and sensors, with one goal; to tackle those threats.

Recent lessons learned from the war in Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh, Ukraine, the Middle East and elsewhere, show how the proliferation of unmanned aerial systems can wreak havoc on armoured forces or major naval platforms or infrastructure in general. Since the 2014 invasion of Crimea and the pivot to APAC, western forces have gradually shifted towards forces that would be better prepared to counter near peer threats, bringing back tactics and equipment that was available during the Cold War.

But the wide variety of threats, with commercial-off-the-shelf equipment such as drones or fast-moving unmanned surface vessels, has enriched the capabilities of opposing forces, whether they are state or non-state actors. Therefore, multi-role platforms or platforms that will integrate a wide range of capabilities are coming back to the scene. VSHORAD systems featuring jammers, missiles and guns with programmable ammunition for the protection of ground forces against manned and unmanned threats, weapon systems aboard naval vessels with fuze programming capability are becoming a new reality at a period where maximisation of the return of investment is a key aspect.

Fuzes also allow munition to be guided precisely towards a target and detonate the moment that will maximise the effect on the target or minimize collateral damage. The capabilities are extensive and that is only feasible with the use of fuzes.

While from an industrial production aspect the fuzes market is less prone to delays, such as the munitions one, the fact that it is a complementary market will show the path for its growth. The current situation, as shaped by the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, resulting in high demand for munitions for the war effort and the replenishment of the inventories, will provide a boost for the fuzes market as well. Since the North American and European regions are leading the effort to support Ukraine, they will capture the largest share of the market throughout the forecasted period.

Covered in this study

Overview: Quick look at fuzes for munitions technology and the market factors applicable to the industry over the 2024-2032 period.

Quick look at fuzes for munitions technology and the market factors applicable to the industry over the 2024-2032 period. Market Dynamics: Details of the forces shaping the market, the business environment, and how the market is structured in each region and what the key competitors are.

Details of the forces shaping the market, the business environment, and how the market is structured in each region and what the key competitors are. Segment Analysis: Outlines the segmentation used to better understand the market from different angles.

Outlines the segmentation used to better understand the market from different angles. Impact Analysis: Evaluates factors that affect the market, clarifying their significance. Further provides a forecast trend of how these factors can impact the market size.

Reasons to buy

Establish an understanding of the market's drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities that impact its growth.

Provides an understanding of how military logistics is organised and how military trucks materialize that plan, as well as how electric and hybrid trucks could fit in that plan.

Establish an understanding of the market's drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities that impact its growth.

Outlines the commercial and military truck companies operating in key regions.

Illustrates opportunities and risks within the market so that the reader can make informed decisions to better develop one's business.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.3 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Fuze main parts

3.3 Types of fuzes

3.4 Electronic vs mechanical fuzes

3.5 Fuze safety prerequisites

3.6 Handling and safety

3.7 Fuzes and modern threats

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Fuzes for munition market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

4.3 Competitive landscape

4.4 North America - US & Canada

4.5 Europe

4.5.1 EU - EDA planning, funding and R&D mechanisms

4.5.2 EU Act in Support of Ammunition Production

4.6 APAC

5 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

6 Regional and Country Analysis

7 Market Forecast to 2032 by Region

7.1 Fuze Systems for Munitions Market by Region overview

7.2 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Region by Prox./Impact overview

7.3 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Region by Guidance overview

7.4 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Region by Calibre overview

8 Market Forecast to 2032 by Prox./Impact

8.1 Fuze Systems for Munitions Market by Prox./Impact overview

8.2 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Prox./Impact by Region overview

8.2.1 Point Detonating market by Region overview

8.2.2 Multipurpose market by Region overview

8.2.3 Sub-calibre market by Region overview

8.2.4 Extended Range market by Region overview

8.2.5 Point Detonating Delayed market by Region overview

8.3 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Prox./Impact by Guidance overview

8.3.1 Point Detonating market by Guidance overview

8.3.2 Multipurpose market by Guidance overview

8.3.3 Sub-calibre market by Guidance overview

8.3.4 Extended Range market by Guidance overview

8.3.5 Point Detonating Delayed market by Guidance overview

8.4 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Prox./Impact by Calibre overview

8.4.1 Point Detonating market by Calibre overview

8.4.2 Multipurpose market by Calibre overview

8.4.3 Sub-calibre market by Calibre overview

8.4.4 Extended Range market by Calibre overview

8.4.5 Point Detonating Delayed market by Calibre overview

9 Market Forecast to 2032 by Guidance

9.1 Fuze Systems for Munitions Market by Guidance overview

9.2 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Guidance by Region overview

9.3 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Guidance by Prox./Impact overview

9.4 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Guidance by Calibre overview

10 Market Forecast to 2032 by Calibre

10.1 Fuze Systems for Munitions Market by Calibre overview

10.2 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Calibre by Region overview

10.2.1 Up to 76mm market by Region overview

10.2.2 Up to 120mm market by Region overview

10.2.3 Up to 155mm market by Region overview

10.2.4 Bombs market by Region overview

10.2.5 Mortars market by Region overview

10.3 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Calibre by Prox./Impact overview

10.3.1 Up to 76mm market by Prox./Impact overview

10.3.2 Up to 120mm market by Prox./Impact overview

10.3.3 Up to 155mm market by Prox./Impact overview

10.3.4 Bombs market by Prox./Impact overview

10.3.5 Mortars market by Prox./Impact overview

10.4 Fuze Systems for Munitions market Calibre by Guidance overview

10.4.1 Up to 76mm market by Guidance overview

10.4.2 Up to 120mm market by Guidance overview

10.4.3 Up to 155mm market by Guidance overview

10.4.4 Bombs market by Guidance overview

10.4.5 Mortars market by Guidance overview

11 Impact Analysis

Leading Companies

Elbit Systems

Junghans Defence

KNDS

MKE (Makine ve Kimya Endustrisi)

Rheinmetall

Other companies of interest

Action Manufacturing Company

Arcus Co. (Bulgaria)

Australian Munitions (Australia)

DIXI Microtechniques (France)

Escribano Mechanical and Engineering (Spain)

Hellenic Instruments (Greece)

Israeli Aerospace Industries (Israel)

KD Ind. (South Korea)

Nammo (Norway-Finland)

PGZ Group - Dezame Metal Works S.A.

