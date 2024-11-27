FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Medical Devices Approval Process Training Course: Know what is Required for 510(k), IDE, PMA, HDE and De Novo Applications (ONLINE EVENT: December 2-3, 2024)

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Approval Process for Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will provide a solid foundation in the approval and clearance processes for medical devices in the United States. Participants will gain an understanding of the underlying legal and regulatory requirements and the general controls applicable to all devices, including device classification, establishment registration and device listing.

With the underlying framework in mind, the approval and clearance processes for new and modified devices will be presented, including 510(k), IDE, PMA, HDE and De Novo applications. Application contents, review processes, timelines, and key guidance documents will be discussed for each major type of submission. Participants will also learn about the pre-submission process, which FDA strongly recommends to help ensure the successful submission of novel devices.

Case studies will help participants to put some of the learnings into practice and to use FDA databases to research example products. The course includes up to date information which covers recent changes in legislation, regulations and guidance. Please note that the trainer has recent experience with both medical devices and in vitro diagnostics. However, please not that the course covers medical devices in general and does not provide separate sessions for specific types of medical devices (such as IVDs, software, etc).

Upon completion of this seminar, participants will:

Understand the overall FDA medical device regulatory process

the overall FDA medical device regulatory process Know what is required for 510(k), IDE, PMA, HDE and De Novo applications

what is required for 510(k), IDE, PMA, HDE and De Novo applications Understand how FDA processes premarket submissions

how FDA processes premarket submissions Identify key guidance documents to help ensure a successful process

key guidance documents to help ensure a successful process Determine when pre-submission interaction with FDA is recommended

when pre-submission interaction with FDA is recommended Be aware of areas of change

Certifications:

CPD : 12 hours for your records

: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

MODULE 1 - Overview of US Medical Device Regulatory Principles

Part 1 - Introduction to US FDA History, Structure and Mission of FDA

Part 2 - Overview of US Regulatory Process and Pathway Including how to work with FDA and pre-submissions (Q-subs)



MODULE 2 - Medical Device Definition, Classification, Device Listing & Establishment Registration

Part 1 - Medical Device Definition, Classification, Device Listing & Establishment Registration

Part 2 - Classification Case Study

Day 2

MODULE 3 - Submissions

Part 1 - Pre-Market Notification 510(k)

Part 2 - De-Novo Automatic Class III Reclassification

Part 3 - Pre-Market Approval (PMA)

Part 4 - HDE & IDE (& IUO)

Part 5 - Submission Case Study

MODULE 4 - Borderline & Combination Products

Product Designation & Combination Products

Speakers:



Jonathan Hughes



Jonathan Hughes, Ph.D., FTOPRA, has over 32 years of worldwide regulatory and clinical affairs experience across medical devices, drug / biologic - device combination products and in-vitro diagnostics. He has worked with medical device and pharmaceutical companies, both large and small, across multiple locations to help develop and execute regulatory strategies for market clearance, approval and access.



Jonathan has hands-on experience in a variety of therapeutic areas and has worked across different technologies and types of medical products including medicated devices (devices containing ancillary drug and biologic constituents), drug delivery systems and componentry, sterile and non-sterile disposables and durable equipment, in-vitro diagnostics, software-controlled devices and standalone software (including mobile apps). Jonathan has experience of regulating medical devices and combination products across most international markets including the European Union, US, Japan, China, Canada and Australia.



Jonathan specialises in regulatory strategy, regulatory and clinical development pathways, worldwide regulatory submissions and training. He has a strong knowledge of quality management systems and has direct hands-on experience of EU NB, MDSAP, US FDA, Brazilian ANVISA and Chinese NMPA inspections. He has worked with all the major international regulatory agencies, in particular (multiple) Notified Bodies and EU Competent Authorities, Japanese PMDA, US FDA, Chinese NMPA.



Jonathan has served on two European Commission Expert Working Groups on the Drug / Device Borderline and Device Classification. Jonathan is a Fellow of the regulatory professional organisation, TOPRA, and is a regular contributor on numerous educational and training programmes. Jonathan has registered teacher status at Cranfield University, is a Visiting Industrial Fellow at the University of Hertfordshire and also a visiting lecturer at University of Newcastle upon Tyne.



