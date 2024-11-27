Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Forecast Report 2024-2030, with Profiles of Haitian, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, Chen Hsong, Hillenbrand, Engel, Arburg, Dongshin and More

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market by Machine Type (Hydraulic, All-Electric, Hybrid), Clamping Force (0-200, 201-500, Above 500), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In terms of value, the plastic injection molding machine market is estimated to grow from USD 11.98 billion in 2024 to USD 14.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.56%.
Favorable regulations and policies by the government towards recycling and eco-friendly manufacturing are positive influencing the plastic injection molding market. Various countries have created regulations that encourage manufacturers to reduce plastic waste and employ eco-friendly production. These changes promote the creation of equipment to handle recycled material without degrading its quality, enabling manufacturers to help with the circular economy. Regulations that do not allow single-use plastics are driving the demand for plastic injection molding machines. This further encourages businesses to invest in equipment that would produce recyclable and biodegradable alternatives.
Above 500 Tons Force segment is projected to be the third-fastest growing segment of plastic injection molding machine market, during the forecast period
Above 500 Tons Force segment is estimated to be the third-fastest growing segment of plastic injection molding machine market, during the forecast period. The demand of plastic injection molding machines with over 500 tons of clamping force is increasing with the growing requirement of the packaging industry, in products like drums, and high-capacity, long-lasting plastic containers. As logistics and storage requirements evolve, there is an increased need for large storage bins, pallets, crates, and bulk containers for transport and storage purposes. Large, thick-walled items that must withstand severe handling and climatic conditions can be produced with high-tonnage machines without sacrificing quality.
Hybrid segment was the third-largest machine type of plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, in 2023.
Hybrid segment stands as the third-largest machine type in the plastic injection molding machine market. Hybrid machines ensure continuity in production through reduced stress on the components, which is especially crucial for industries with high output requirements. Reduced needs for maintenance will improve productivity, and the resulting downtimes are low. The feature elevates hybrid machines as a trusted alternative that reduces maintenance costs, with fewer operating interruptions since manufacturers value uptime.
Packaging segment was the third largest end-use industry of plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, in 2023.
Packaging segment stands as the third-largest end-use industry in the plastic injection molding machine market. The packaging industry is constantly being forced to adopt sustainable practices due to rising global environmental awareness on the recyclable and non-waste materials and processes used. These machines ensure efficient production with minimal impacts on the environment through the optimization of cycle times, energy consumption, and raw material usage. The demand for advanced injection molding equipment that can work with recycled and biodegradable polymers has increased due to the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, making sustainability a key driver of injection molding's expansion in the packaging sector.
Europe was the second largest region in the plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value.
Europe was the second-largest region in the plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, in 2023. The plastic injection molding machine market in the region is comparatively mature, growing slower than the developing markets in the Asia-Pacific region and North America. Europe is one of the expensive industrial landscapes in the world, and hence, production processes must be optimized using smart manufacturing. The application of smart manufacturing in optimizing the production process would be highly effective for manufacturers in boosting productivity and saving costs. Furthermore, robotics and automation in injection molding ensure high-quality results and minimize errors and human interference.
The key players profiled in the report include Haitian International Holdings Limited (China), Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. (China), Engel Austria GmbH (Austria), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited (Japan), Hillenbrand, Inc. (US), Japan Steel Works Ltd. (Japan), Arburg GmbH (Germany), Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Canada), and KraussMaffei Group GmbH (Germany).
