Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Forecast Report 2024-2030, with Profiles of Haitian, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, Chen Hsong, Hillenbrand, Engel, Arburg, Dongshin and More

In terms of value, the plastic injection molding machine market is estimated to grow from USD 11.98 billion in 2024 to USD 14.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.56%.

Favorable regulations and policies by the government towards recycling and eco-friendly manufacturing are positive influencing the plastic injection molding market. Various countries have created regulations that encourage manufacturers to reduce plastic waste and employ eco-friendly production. These changes promote the creation of equipment to handle recycled material without degrading its quality, enabling manufacturers to help with the circular economy. Regulations that do not allow single-use plastics are driving the demand for plastic injection molding machines. This further encourages businesses to invest in equipment that would produce recyclable and biodegradable alternatives.







Above 500 Tons Force segment is projected to be the third-fastest growing segment of plastic injection molding machine market, during the forecast period



Above 500 Tons Force segment is estimated to be the third-fastest growing segment of plastic injection molding machine market, during the forecast period. The demand of plastic injection molding machines with over 500 tons of clamping force is increasing with the growing requirement of the packaging industry, in products like drums, and high-capacity, long-lasting plastic containers. As logistics and storage requirements evolve, there is an increased need for large storage bins, pallets, crates, and bulk containers for transport and storage purposes. Large, thick-walled items that must withstand severe handling and climatic conditions can be produced with high-tonnage machines without sacrificing quality.



Hybrid segment was the third-largest machine type of plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, in 2023.



Hybrid segment stands as the third-largest machine type in the plastic injection molding machine market. Hybrid machines ensure continuity in production through reduced stress on the components, which is especially crucial for industries with high output requirements. Reduced needs for maintenance will improve productivity, and the resulting downtimes are low. The feature elevates hybrid machines as a trusted alternative that reduces maintenance costs, with fewer operating interruptions since manufacturers value uptime.



Packaging segment was the third largest end-use industry of plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, in 2023.



Packaging segment stands as the third-largest end-use industry in the plastic injection molding machine market. The packaging industry is constantly being forced to adopt sustainable practices due to rising global environmental awareness on the recyclable and non-waste materials and processes used. These machines ensure efficient production with minimal impacts on the environment through the optimization of cycle times, energy consumption, and raw material usage. The demand for advanced injection molding equipment that can work with recycled and biodegradable polymers has increased due to the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, making sustainability a key driver of injection molding's expansion in the packaging sector.



Europe was the second largest region in the plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value.



Europe was the second-largest region in the plastic injection molding machine market, in terms of value, in 2023. The plastic injection molding machine market in the region is comparatively mature, growing slower than the developing markets in the Asia-Pacific region and North America. Europe is one of the expensive industrial landscapes in the world, and hence, production processes must be optimized using smart manufacturing. The application of smart manufacturing in optimizing the production process would be highly effective for manufacturers in boosting productivity and saving costs. Furthermore, robotics and automation in injection molding ensure high-quality results and minimize errors and human interference.

The key players profiled in the report include Haitian International Holdings Limited (China), Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. (China), Engel Austria GmbH (Austria), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited (Japan), Hillenbrand, Inc. (US), Japan Steel Works Ltd. (Japan), Arburg GmbH (Germany), Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Canada), and KraussMaffei Group GmbH (Germany).



Research Coverage



This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the plastic injection molding machine market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on plastic injection molding machine offered by top players in the global market

Analysis of key drivers: (Increasing demand from packaging industry, rising awareness about energy savings, growth in automotive sector and new developments in plastic injection molding technology), restraints (high initial and maintenance cost of machines), opportunities (demand from healthcare industry, rising trend of electric vehicles and demand for large-tonnage plastic injection molding machines), and challenges (high heating and hydraulic pressure, less economical for small production capacities) influencing the growth of plastic injection molding machine market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the plastic injection molding machine market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for plastic injection molding machine across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global plastic injection molding machine market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the plastic injection molding machine market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Opportunities for Players in Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by End-use Industry and Country

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by Machine Type and Region

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Attractiveness

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

Growing Awareness Regarding Energy Consumption

Increasing Use of Plastics in Automotive Sector

Developments in Plastic Injection Molding Technology

Restraints

High Initial and Maintenance Cost of Machines

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Healthcare Sector

Demand for Large-Tonnage Plastic Injection Molding Machines

Rising Trend of Electric Vehicles

Challenges

High Heating and Hydraulic Pressure

Less Economical for Small Production Capacities

Case Study Analysis

Optimizing Injection Molding for D.O.T. Compliance

GLP Hi-Tech Reduced Energy Consumption with Nissei FNX Machines

Rodon Group Re-Engineered Residential Window Hardware

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by Machine Type

Hydraulic - Long Service Life and Wide Range of Applications to Drive Market

All-Electric -Increasing Demand from Healthcare Sector to Support Market Growth

Hybrid -Low Maintenance and Minimal Downtime to Fuel Demand

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive - Surge in Demand for Plastics in Vehicles to Drive Market

Consumer Goods -High Precision and Low Cycling Time to Fuel Market

Packaging -Increasing Use in Retail, Institutional, and Industrial Sectors to Drive Market

Healthcare -Applications in Surgical and Medical Devices to Fuel Market

Electrical & Electronics -Demand for Precision-Engineered Molded Components to Drive Market

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, by Clamping Force

0-200 Ton Force

201-500 Ton Force

Above 500 Ton Force

Company Profiles

Key Players

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

Hillenbrand, Inc.

Engel Austria

Arburg

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

Husky Technologies

Kraussmaffei

Dongshin

Other Players

Niigata Machine Techno Co. Ltd.

Huarong Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Oima S.R.L.

Toyo Machinery & Metal Co. Ltd.

Boco Pardubice Machines

Woojin Plaimm

Borche North America Inc

Multiplas Enginery Co. Ltd.

Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. KG

Smf Maschinenfabrik

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd

Yizumi Holdings Co. Ltd.

Zhongshan Zhongyang Machinery Co. Ltd.



