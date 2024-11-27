Online Travel, Accommodation & Airline Booking Markets Report 2024-2026: Accommodations Market Sees Surge in Mobile and OTA Bookings, Airline Industry Adapts to Evolving Digital and Consumer Trends

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Travel, Accommodation & Airline Booking Markets 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Online Travel Bookings to Reach 65% of Global Market by 2026 and Online Travel Market to Exceed €1 Trillion by 2032

Digital platforms, including OTAs, social media, and mobile apps, are reshaping the global travel market. By 2026, 65% of bookings will be made online, with mobile devices driving over half of travel website traffic. AI and personalization are changing the travel experience, with 20% of travelers in places like Germany and South Korea using AI tools for planning.

Accommodations Market Sees Surge in Mobile and OTA Bookings

The accommodations market is shifting towards mobile-first bookings, with over one-third of global bookings made via mobile in 2023. OTAs such as Booking.com and Airbnb continue to lead the market, seeing solid growth in revenue and bookings.

Airline Industry Adapts to Evolving Digital and Consumer Trends

By 2024, over 70% of global airline bookings will be made online. Mobile apps and airline websites dominate, offering flexible booking options, while digital wallets and instant payments gain traction, particularly with younger travelers.

Questions Covered

How is AI transforming the travel planning experience for consumers?

What is the expected revenue for the global airline industry in 2024?

What role do digital payments and wallets play in the travel and airline sectors?

What percentage of global travel bookings were made online in 2023?

What are the most popular booking channels among travelers today?

Key Topics Covered:

Global Online Travel Market Insights

Overview of Online Travel Market And Trends, October 2024

Online Travel Market Size, in USD billion, 2023 & 2024e & 2032f

Share of Online Travel Bookings Making Up Total Travel Bookings, in %, 2023 & 2026f

CAGR of Online Travel Market Bookings, in %, 2023-2026f

Online Travel Market Size, in USD trillion, 2023 & 2027f

Online Travel Agency Market Value, in USD trillion, 2023 & 2027f

Online Travel Agency Market Expenditure, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f

Breakdown of Online Travel Agency Market Value, by Domestic vs International Trips, in %, 2023 & 2027f

Online Travel Agency Market Value, by Domestic vs International Trips, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f

Share of the U.S. Contributing to Online Travel Agency Market Value, in %, 2023

Share of Online Travel Consumers Who Are Always/Frequently Influenced by Digital Advancements of a Travel Service Or Product, in %, 2023

Share of OTA's Making Up the Total Travel Market, in %, 2024e

Share of Travelers Who Find It Important to Have the Option to Book Their Entire Trip Online, in %, June 2024

Share of Travelers Who Feel That It Is Important to Be Able to Book Their Entire Trip Online, by Generation, in % of Travelers, 2023e

Number of "Hilton" Hotel Check-Ins Through App, in millions, June 2022 & June 2023

Share of Travelers Who Want to Use a Digital Hotel Room Key, in %, June 2024

Share of Travelers Who Appreciate Travel Apps That Reduce the Friction And Stress of Travel, in %, 2023e

Share of Travelers Who Appreciate Travel Apps That Reduce the Friction And Stress of Travel, by Generation, in % of Travelers, 2023e

Share of Travelers Who Find the Ability to Utilize Personal Devices Seamlessly While Traveling Important, in %, 2023e

Share of Travelers Who Find the Ability to Utilize Personal Devices Seamlessly With On-Property Technology Important, by Generation, in % of Travelers, 2023e

Share of Internet Users Who Visited Travel Websites And Used Travel Apps, in %, Q3 2023

Share of Internet Users Who Use the Internet to Research Places And Travel, in %, Q3 2023

Share of Internet Users Who Use the Internet to Research Places And Travel, by Age, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2023

Top Sources of Trip Inspiration, in % of Travelers, February 2024

Top Origins of Social Media Travel Inspiration, in % of Travelers, February 2024

Share of Travelers Who State That Search Engine Results Play A Key Part In Their Trip Planning Journey, in %, February 2024

Year-on-Year Growth of Online Bookings From Global Air Travel Providers, by Region, in % of Year-on-Year Growth, Q1 2024

Share of Travelers Who Have Used AI And Found It Helpful When Planning for Travel, by Country, in % of Travelers, Q1 2024

AI Use Cases in Travel, in % of Travelers, October 2023

Share of Travelers Who Are Curious to Use AI When Planning a Trip, in %, October 2023

Top 5 Resources Used in the 45 Days Leading Up To Booking Travel, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Average Time Travelers Spent With Resources Used on the Path to Travel Purchase, in Minutes, April 2023

Top 5 Use Cases of Social Media in the Path to Travel Purchase, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Share of Frustration Experienced by Users During Sessions, by Industry, in %, October 2023

Frustration Factors Experienced While Visiting Travel & Hospitality Websites, in % of Website Visitors, October 2023

Internet Traffic Change, by Industry, in % of Year-on-Year Change, Q4 2023

Breakdown of Travel & Hospitality Websites Traffic, by Device, in %, 2022 & 2023

Breakdown of Travel & Hospitality Websites Traffic, by Marketing Channel, in %, 2022 & 2023

Breakdown of Paid vs Unpaid Travel & Hospitality Websites Traffic, by Device, in %, December 2023

Breakdown of New vs Returning Travel & Hospitality Websites Traffic, by Device, in %, December 2023

Scroll Rate of Travel & Hospitality Websites, by Device, in %, December 2023

Online Travel Accommodations Market Insights

Total Revenue of Booking.com, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023

Gross Travel Booking Value of Booking.com, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023

Number of Annual Booking.com App Users, in millions, 2018-2023

Airbnb Revenue Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023

Airbnb's Gross Bookings Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023

Trip.com's Corporate Travel Revenue, in USD million, Q1 2023 & Q1 2024

Share of Hotel Reservations from Direct Bookings, in %, 2022 & 2023

Share of Online Booking Revenue from Direct Channels, in %, 2023

OTA, Direct, and Offline Hotel Bookings Making Up Total Bookings, in %, 2022 & 2023

Share of Direct Bookings Making Up Total Hotel Bookings, in %, 2023

Number of Travel App Downloads, in billions, 2022 & 2023

Growth of Downloads of Travel Booking Apps from 2019, by app Type, in % of Growth, 2023

Share of Potential AI Application Use of Hotels, in %, 2023

Share of AI Technology Used by Hotels for Environmental Protection, in %, 2023

Share of Travelers Who Visit an OTA Prior to Travel Purchase, by Travel Purchase Type, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Where Travelers Made a Travel Purchase for Their Most Recent Trip, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Components That Travelers Who Booked Multiple Trip Components Booked First, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Travel Guests Who Are More Likely Than Average to Be Influenced by Advertising, by Guest Type, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Breakdown of Where Hotel Guests Booked Their Trip, in %, April 2023

Share of Travelers That Are Most Likely to Visit an OTA Next After Visiting a Hotel Or Airline Website Or App, in %, April 2023

Share of Travelers That Are Most Likely to Visit Another Travel Website Such as an Airline, Hotel, or Meta Travel Website Next After Visiting an OTA, in %, April 2023

Global Online Airline Booking Market Insights

Overview of Airline and Airline Booking Market, November 2024

Net Profits of The Airline Industry, in USD billion, 2023e & 2024f

Operating Profits of The Airline Industry, in USD billion, 2023e & 2024f

Air Traveler Satisfaction And Perception of Air Travel Importance, in % of Air Travelers, April 2024

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who Booked the Majority of Flights Online, in % 2024e

Where Air Travel Passengers Book Their flights, in % of Air Travel Passengers, 2024e

Breakdown of Online Sources Used for Airline Bookings, in %, 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who Are Satisfied With the Airline Booking Process, in % 2024e

Breakdown of Pre-Travel Aspects That Passengers Need to Have Addressed Prior to Flight Booking, in % 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who State Debit/Credit Cards as a Preferred Payment Option When Booking Air Travel, in % 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who State Digital Wallets as a Preferred Payment Option When Booking Air Travel, in % 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Under the Age of 25 Who State Digital Wallets as a Preferred payment Option When Booking Air Travel, in %, 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who State Payment Solutions Like IATA Pay as a Preferred Payment Option When Booking Air Travel, in % 2024e

Share of Air Travel Passengers Who Were Dissatisfied With Their Air Ticket Payment Experience, in % 2024e

Top Reasons For Payment Method Choice When Booking Air Travel, in % of Air Travel Passengers, 2024e

Annual Growth of Downloads of Travel Booking Categories, in % of Year-on-Year Growth, 2023

Resources Used Leading up to Travel purchase, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Average number of pages Viewed by Travelers in the 45 Days Leading Up to Travel purchase, by Website Type, in Pages, April 2023

Webpages visited by Travelers Before Booking a Flight, in Number of Webpages, 2013 & 2024e

Share of Travelers Who Say That the Number of Choices (Fares, Bundles, Brands) is Overwhelming in %, 2024e

Share of Travelers Who Want to Be Able to See All Their Options on a Single Screen Or Website, in %, 2024e

Share of Travelers Who Search On A Comparison Site First Before purchasing Direct on the Airline Site, in %, 2024e

Share of Air Travelers Who Want Retailers to Make Changing a Travel Purchase Like a Flight Less of an Issue, in %, 2024e

Share of Air Travelers Who Find Changing a Flight the Hardest Part of a Trip to Change, in %, 2024e

