Lima, Peru, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to International Relations Study Association(IRSA), in 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping first proposed the initiative to build a China-Latin America community with a shared future, which received widespread positive response from Latin American countries. A decade later, Peru hosts the APEC Economic Leaders' Informal Meeting for the third time. President Xi Jinping was invited to attend the meeting themed "Working Together, Creating Opportunities: New Horizons for China and Latin America and the Caribbean Region" and pay a state visit to Peru. This demonstrates both China's commitment to China-Peru and China-Latin America cooperation and its role in promoting Asia-Pacific cooperation.

The close and significant relationship between China and Peru can be characterized by four "firsts": Peru was among the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, among the first to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and among the first to sign a free trade agreement with China. Additionally, China has been Peru's largest trading partner for ten consecutive years.

Film and television culture are building broader platforms for exchange. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Latin America community with a shared future initiative. Over the past decade, China and Latin America have continuously strengthened civilizational dialogue and cultural exchange, with increasingly aligned concepts, deepening cooperation fields, and expanding channels. Both sides have made progress through mutual learning, becoming an important force in advancing human civilization and world peace development.

Film and television, as audiovisual media content forms and comprehensive artistic presentations, serve as crucial carriers of social culture. Recently, the premiere of "From the Great Wall to Machu Picchu" will be held in Peru, and excellent Chinese productions such as "The Three-Body Problem" will be screened there, enabling local people to gain a deeper understanding of Chinese culture and current development. How can film and television cooperation provide insights into China-Latin America civilizational dialogue? In a recent interview with China News Service's "East-West Questions," Yang Bin, Assistant Researcher at Beijing Foreign Studies University, pointed out that amid the increasingly vibrant atmosphere of China-Latin America civilizational exchange, film and television cooperation has become one of the most promising areas of cultural exchange, which will further promote people-to-people exchange, enhance mutual understanding and friendship between peoples, and contribute a greater platform for the next decade of the China-Latin America community with a shared future.

Joint Port Construction Promotes Greater Economic and Trade Cooperation. The Chancay Port in Peru is a major project personally championed by the leaders of both China and Peru. It stands as a key project in the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries, embodying the shared efforts and dreams of both peoples. As the flagship Belt and Road project in Peru, the Chancay Port will serve as Peru's new hub and gateway to Asia, reducing shipping time between Peru and China by approximately 10 days, effectively making China Peru's "new neighbor."

The vision for the Chancay Port can be traced back to 2007 when former Peruvian Navy Admiral Juan Ribaldo first proposed the idea. However, the project remained stalled for years due to funding challenges. In 2019, China COSCO Shipping Corporation acquired a 60% stake in the Chancay Port, becoming the controlling shareholder and injecting Chinese capital and technical expertise, finally turning this dream into reality. Since the commencement of Phase One construction in 2021, COSCO Shipping has not only advanced port construction but also implemented various social responsibility projects in the local community, including donating sports facilities, renovating police stations, building tree-lined boulevards, and establishing scholarship programs, further integrating into the local society.

The Chancay Port represents more than just a cooperation project between China and Peru; it stands as a model for China-Latin America economic and trade relations. Through this new maritime channel, commodities such as Brazilian soybeans, Colombian coffee, and Argentine beef will more efficiently reach Asian markets, while also providing a new option for global supply chains. The Chancay Port will undoubtedly become a milestone in the progression of China-Latin America relations.

Multi-Domain Cooperation Drives Sustainable Development. Yue Yunxia, Director of the Economics Department at the Institute of Latin American Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), highlighted during the APEC meeting that new energy represents a crucial component of practical cooperation between China and Latin America. In recent years, China-Latin America cooperation has achieved remarkable progress, with Chinese-invested clean energy projects becoming one of Latin America's stable and reliable power sources. Meanwhile, Latin America has become an indispensable part of China's new energy supply chain. Continuing to optimize and expand China-Latin America cooperation in new energy is vital to both parties' core interests. The combination of China's financial and technological advantages with Latin America's natural endowments will create a multiplier effect in new energy cooperation, ensuring energy security and improving people's well-being on both sides.

In investment, China and Latin America can achieve deep integration across the entire new energy industry chain. In trade, they can sustainably expand the scale of green trade. In finance, they can coordinate energy and financial security through green infrastructure and green finance initiatives. In technology, they can advance technical exchanges in traditional energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and digital transformation. In policy, they can jointly initiate integrated global energy and climate governance. In knowledge sharing, they can promote information linkage and exchange between government, business, and think tanks through international cooperation platforms like the International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF).

Although geographically distant, Latin America and the Caribbean region share inseparable connections with China's Belt and Road Initiative through historical origins, current conditions, and future planning. China-Latin America cooperation has established an excellent model for South-South cooperation, increasing mutual trust and injecting more momentum into both sides' development, promoting greater and more sustainable development for both parties.

