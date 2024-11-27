Global and United States Medical and Recreational Cannabis Database 2024: Legal Status, Production and Licensing, Consumption and Prescription, Legal Proposals and Political Initiatives

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical and Recreational Cannabis Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This dataset provides essential information about the legal situation surrounding medical and recreational cannabis in 75 countries across the globe, and the regulations surrounding the production, licensing, consumption and prescription of the products. Additionally, it provides an analysis of the likelihood of a change to the current regulatory framework and relevant initiatives.

It also includes an overview of state laws regarding medical and recreational cannabis in all 50 US states (local and federal laws are not included).

This product is provided in two Excel files:

Global medical and recreational cannabis database

US medical and recreational cannabis overview database

The medical and recreational global database includes:

This product offers you:

Understanding what the regulatory landscape is for medical and recreational cannabis.

Quick access tool to identify which countries have a favourable regulatory environment.

The database assesses the likelihood of whether the status quo will change in the future.

Comprehensive data through colour coding.

Compilation of the legal regime in each country.

Links to regulations and proposals from external sources.

Key Topics Covered:

58 jurisdictions around the world included. Regulatory policy and legal status of medical cannabis and recreational cannabis for the regions analyzed.

