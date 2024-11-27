Global and US CBD Regulatory Database 2024: Essential Information About How CBD is Regulated in Key Markets to Ensure your Business Complies with All Legal Requirements

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CBD Regulatory Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database bundle provide essential information about how CBD is regulated in key markets around the world to ensure your business complies with legal requirements.
This package includes four Excel files:
- Database of the global regulatory landscape
- Database of enacted law in the US
- Tracker of proposed bills in the US
- Database of how delta-8 THC is regulated in each US state
Global regulatory database
Policy areas covered in the global database include:
- Hemp cultivation
- Processing
- Flower
- Extracts
- Food
- Cosmetics
- Vaping
- Pet food
- Import/export
Countries covered include: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Eswatini, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, UK, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
US enacted state law database
Policy areas covered in the US enacted state law file include:
- Hemp cultivation
- Processing
- Flower
- Food
- Cosmetics
- Vaping
- Pet food
US proposed state law database
This tool tracks proposed bills in the following key policy areas:
- Recreational cannabis
- Hemp extracts
- Medical cannabis
- Hemp production
- CBD foodstuffs
- CBD vaping
- CBD pet food
- CBD cosmetics
US delta-8 THC database
This database provides state-by-state regulatory coverage of all key enacted legislation and bills affecting the CBD and delta-8 THC sectors.
