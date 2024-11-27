Global and US CBD Regulatory Database 2024: Essential Information About How CBD is Regulated in Key Markets to Ensure your Business Complies with All Legal Requirements

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CBD Regulatory Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database bundle provide essential information about how CBD is regulated in key markets around the world to ensure your business complies with legal requirements.

This package includes four Excel files:

  • Database of the global regulatory landscape
  • Database of enacted law in the US
  • Tracker of proposed bills in the US
  • Database of how delta-8 THC is regulated in each US state

Global regulatory database

Policy areas covered in the global database include:

  • Hemp cultivation
  • Processing
  • Flower
  • Extracts
  • Food
  • Cosmetics
  • Vaping
  • Pet food
  • Import/export

Countries covered include: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Eswatini, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, UK, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

US enacted state law database

Policy areas covered in the US enacted state law file include:

  • Hemp cultivation
  • Processing
  • Flower
  • Food
  • Cosmetics
  • Vaping
  • Pet food

US proposed state law database

This tool tracks proposed bills in the following key policy areas:

  • Recreational cannabis
  • Hemp extracts
  • Medical cannabis
  • Hemp production
  • CBD foodstuffs
  • CBD vaping
  • CBD pet food
  • CBD cosmetics

US delta-8 THC database

This database provides state-by-state regulatory coverage of all key enacted legislation and bills affecting the CBD and delta-8 THC sectors.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwh0w2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Analgesics
                            
                            
                                Cannabis
                            
                            
                                CBD Regulation
                            
                            
                                CBD Regulatory
                            
                            
                                Medical Cannabis
                            
                            
                                Recreational Cannabis
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data