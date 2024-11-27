Europium Industry Research Report 2024: Explore Europium's Role in Imaging, and Currency Protection with Potential Market Value of $373.3 Million by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europium Market - Forms, Applications and End-use Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demand for Europium is projected to reach US$373.3 million by 2030 from an estimated US$267.1 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2024 and 2030.

This global report on Europium analyzes the market based on form, application and end-use sector. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



The demand for Europium in the global market is primarily being driven by a number of factors that include increasing demand of phosphors in various applications for making high-quality displays that offer higher cooling, energy efficiency and brightness in products, such as OLEDs & LCDs, which are used in televisions, smart phones, wearables and other electrical & electronic equipment. Technological advancements have enhanced the methods of extracting, purifying and separating europium from other ores, thereby positively impacting its availability to manufacturers.





Heavy investments in R&D for improving performance and overcoming supply challenges of this metal have determined the global market in yielding innovative solutions, production efficacy and expanding market opportunities. It is also used in magnets, lasers and memory devices due to advancements in semiconductor and electronics industry. Additionally, development of novel technologies has paved the way for recycling this metal from electronic waste along with creating new applications in the fields of medical, industrial and scientific ventures. Yet another contribution of europium has been in nuclear reactor control rods to make nuclear operations safe and efficient.



The metal has also contributed to advancement of medical imaging & diagnostics, especially in techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans. Furthermore, europium, which is utilized in phosphors, is utilized in Euro banknotes to prevent counterfeiting. Phosphors, which shine under specific light to aid in distinguishing, make it simple to identify counterfeit notes.



Europium Regional Market Analysis



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest and also fastest growing region in the global market for Europium during the analysis period, owing to high demand from the electronics and lighting sectors. Presence of robust industrial set-ups and extensive resources in the region has been instrumental in further propelling the market. South Korea, Japan and China are among the top producers and consumers of this element, followed by China's vast capability of mining and refining of scarce elements.



Further, the market growth is reinforced by government programs that favor energy-efficient technologies. Additionally, existence of electronics giants in the region along with rapidly increasing urbanization and infrastructural expansion and also heavy investments in R&D for developing europium based applications are bolstering the region's dominance and leadership.



Europium Market Analysis by Form



On the basis of form, Europium global market is segmented into Europium Alloys, Europium Metal and Europium Oxide. Europium Oxide is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the analysis period, due to its widespread use in making phosphors for high-definition displays and efficient lighting solutions in the electronics industry. The increasing demand for smartphones, tablets and smart TVs are completely dependent on advanced display technologies. These oxides have also been used in biomedical fields that include drug delivery, imaging and diagnostics. Because of their potential to increase the efficiency of solar cells and other energy storage devices, europium oxides are becoming more and more popular in the energy sector.



Europium Market Analysis by Application



Based on application, the demand for Europium used to make phosphors is expected to be the largest in the global market during the period of analysis. The key reasons include the increasing demand for electronics and adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions worldwide. Phosphors are critical parts of fluorescent lamps, LED displays and plasma screens for producing glowing colors in order to enhance visual clarity and energy-efficiency. However, Permanent Magnets represent the fastest growing market for Europium because of their expanding applications in various industries, including automotive, renewable energy and electronics due to extraordinary magnetic properties.



When alloyed with other rare earth elements, europium can be used to make permanent magnets, the demand for which has been growing at an exceptional pace owing to their inherent characteristics, such as light weight, high coercivity and magnetic strength. As a result, they are found to be ideal for use in electric vehicle motors, wind turbine generators and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines.



Europium Market Analysis by End-Use Sector



Consumer electronics is anticipated to be the leading end-use sector for Europium globally. The incorporation of europium phosphors in high-tech displays, such as LED screens, plasma TVs, fluorescent lamps, wearables, and electric & hybrid vehicles has been driving the market growth rapidly. Their innate capacity to produce intense light when excited by UV radiation improves visual clarity in gadgets, such as plasma TVs and monitors. However, Anti-Counterfeiting is considered to be the fastest growing end-use sector for europium. In order to identify counterfeit currency and fake products, security features are increasingly using europium chemicals, especially luminous tags and europium complexes.



These substances have special luminous qualities that can be integrated into labels, coatings and inks to enable secret authentication when exposed to UV light. The use of europium-based anti-counterfeiting technology is fueled by the growing global concern over counterfeit currency and products in a variety of industries, such as electronics, luxury goods and pharmaceuticals.



