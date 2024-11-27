Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Overview 2024-2030: Advancements in Immunotherapy and Targeted Treatments, & Increased HPV Incidences and Lifestyle Factors Drive Growth

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics is estimated at US$1.7 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to post a CAGR of 9.4% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and stand at a projected US$3 billion by 2030.

The head and neck cancer market is primarily driven by increased research and development, which leads to the approval of new drugs, particularly for immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy. Healthcare providers are developing effective treatment options for several types of head and neck cancers, as evidenced by FDA approvals for drugs like Cetuximab and Docetaxel. Market growth is also driven by the rising incidence of HPV infections and increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco, which contribute to the prevalence of head and neck cancers.





Additionally, advancements in diagnostic techniques allow for earlier detection, thereby improving treatment outcomes and increasing demand. Nevertheless, the market faces challenges such as high treatment costs limiting access for low- and middle-income patients, as well as adverse side effects like neuropathy and fatigue. Treatment resistance, where cancer cells evade therapies, and lengthy regulatory approval processes further impede market growth.



Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Regional Market Analysis



In 2024, North America led the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market, holding an estimated 46.8% market share. Growth in this region is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong awareness of the disease, substantial investments in research and development, and favorable reimbursement policies. The region's dominant position is supported by its robust healthcare system and the high incidence of head and neck cancer associated with tobacco, alcohol, and HPV.



Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by the increasing number of head and neck cancer cases due to alcohol and tobacco use, growing consumer awareness, and higher healthcare spending. Market expansion in this region is further stimulated by the improving healthcare infrastructure, aging population, and rising disposable incomes. Countries such as China and India are particularly affected by a high prevalence of cancer, influenced by lifestyle factors and government efforts to improve cancer care.



Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis by Drug Class



Programmed Cell Death (PD) Inhibitors dominate the head and neck cancer therapeutics market with an estimated share of 42.1% in 2024 and is projected to be the fastest-growing therapeutic class, with a CAGR of 10.5% during the analysis period 2024-2030. These inhibitors have shown promising results in improving survival rates and extending progression-free survival, especially in patients with advanced or recurrent cancer. Due to their effectiveness, there is increasing demand for both monotherapy and combination treatments. Current clinical trials are focused on improving treatment approaches, identifying relevant biomarkers, and exploring new combinations.



Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis by Treatment Type



Immunotherapy is the largest market in the head and neck cancer therapeutics market, holding a share of 43.6% in 2024, and is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the analysis period 2024-2030. By utilizing the body's immune system to target cancer cells, immunotherapy presents promising treatment options for advanced or recurring head and neck cancers, with Pembrolizumab established as a primary therapy.



Growth in this sector is expected due to increased patient awareness and the active involvement of the FDA and EMA in approving new formulations. Targeted therapy held the second-largest market share at 22% in 2024, concentrating on specific molecular changes in tumors by interrupting critical signaling pathways. The active participation of companies and healthcare organizations further bolsters the expansion of targeted therapies.



Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis by Route of Administration



The injectable segment dominated the head and neck cancer therapeutics market in 2024, with a 67.4% share. This dominance is attributed to the effectiveness of various cancer medications, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy, administered intravenously or through injectables to ensure better absorption and efficacy. Injectable drugs like Cisplatin are notable for their controlled delivery and improved formulations, enhancing treatment efficacy.



Conversely, oral administration is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by advancements in oral chemotherapy formulations and patient preferences for convenient at-home treatment options. Oral medications provide flexible treatment schedules, reduce clinic visits, and contribute to personalized head and neck cancer treatment strategies, improving patients' overall quality of life.



Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis by End-User



In 2024, hospitals dominate the head and neck cancer therapeutics end-user market, holding an estimated share of 49.1% due to their well-equipped infrastructure and advanced disease diagnosis capabilities. On the other hand, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the analysis period from 2024 to 2030, propelled by the increasing demand for cost-effective outpatient surgical treatments and technological progress enabling complex procedures in ASCs. Additionally, this growth is further driven by the rising prevalence of the disease and the necessity for faster treatment options.



Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 301 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Global Players

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market by Drug Class

Programmed Cell Death (PD) Inhibitors

Microtubule Inhibitors

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market by Treatment Type

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market by End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

