The 15th China Photography Art Festival was held in Sanmenxia

SANMENXIA, China, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 23rd, the 15th China Photography Art Festival commenced in Sanmenxia and will last for 40 days until January 3rd.

China Photography Art Festival, approved by the central government, is the earliest established, enduringly popular, and widely influential photography festival. It serves as an important platform for promoting the exchange and display of Chinese photographic art. The China Photography Golden Image Award, as the national highest personal achievement award in the field of photographic art, is the highest praise for the artistic achievements of photographers and photographic workers with both virtue and artistry.

This session of the festival, themed "Blooming Rivalry, Golden Image Chapter," features a variety of exhibitions, "Golden Image Face-to-Face," and research photography activities. Numerous exhibitions are concentrated on display during the festival, including the China Photography Golden Image Award winners' exhibition, the New Era Literature and Art Tour "Blooming Rivalry - Ten Years of Photography Masterpieces Deeply Rooted in Life and People," "Insight" Rural Revitalization Theme Photography Exhibition, "AI New Creativity" Image Exhibition, and "Yellow River Sanmenxia, Beautiful Swan City" Photography Masterpieces Exhibition, showcasing the characteristics and photographic art development of various regions and industries.

In recent years, Sanmenxia has leveraged the art of light and shadow, utilizing its resources such as the great swan and natural scenery, to innovate and host a series of high-specification and influential photographic cultural exchange activities. It has also obtained four "national-level" titles: China Photography Hometown, China Photography Art Museum, China Photography Festival, and China Photographers Association Training Center. A batch of photography projects such as Jiaogudong Photography Town have been completed and put into use, and the "industry, education, research, tourism, exhibition" five-in-one photographic economy is accelerating its development.

Source: The 15th China Photography Art Festival