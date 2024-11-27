Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market Forecasts by Offering, Wattage and Application 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market by Offering, Wattage, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market grew from USD 368.92 million in 2023 to USD 453.98 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 23.54%, reaching USD 1.62 billion by 2030.







The market is influenced by factors such as rising smart building initiatives, the drive for sustainable development, and advancements in LED technology. Key growth influencers include government regulations promoting energy efficiency, increasing demand for PoE-compatible network devices, and technological innovations that provide enhanced adaptability and scalability.



Potential opportunities lie in the integration of PoE lighting with smart city applications and hybrid frameworks combining renewable energy sources. To capitalize on these, businesses should focus on developing advanced PoE-compatible smart lighting systems and leverage partnerships for urban infrastructure projects.

Challenges include high initial installation costs, limited range due to power transmission capabilities, and interoperability issues among different system components. Despite these, the market provides fertile ground for innovation, particularly in areas such as integrating AI for predictive maintenance in lighting systems, developing user-friendly interfaces for control via mobile apps, and enhancing security features for network-connected lighting solutions.

As the market trend shifts towards sustainable and intelligent systems, the nature of the PoE lighting market favors players who prioritize robust R&D efforts to advance technical capabilities and establish strong collaborative networks with technology providers. This strategic focus can yield competitive advantages in meeting diverse consumer needs and regulatory compliance on energy management and smart infrastructure development.



Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Potential demand owing to improved PoE standards for high speed, power, and efficiency Growing use of IoT-enabled lighting fixtures and smart lighting solutions Rising adoption in commercial and industrial sectors attributed to low overhead maintenance costs

Market Restraints Relatively high cost of PoE accessories and equipment

Market Opportunities Emerging trends of smart offices and smart retail Ongoing shift to connected lighting solutions from conventional lighting

Market Challenges Concerns over limited transmission distance and power delivery rate



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Offering Hardware LED Luminaires Lighting Controls Software & Services

Wattage Above 25 Watt Up to 25 Watt

Application Commercial Industrial



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $453.98 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.5% Regions Covered Global

