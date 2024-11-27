Hexagon Purus ASA: Share capital increase registered

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 30 October 2024 regarding the successful private placement of 145,000,000 new shares (the "Private Placement"), divided into a first tranche with 55,541,400 new shares and a second tranche with 89,458,600 new shares ("Tranche 2"). The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares in Tranche 2 of the Private Placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 42,270,719.80 divided on 422,707,198 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. The new shares in Tranche 2 are tradable on Oslo Børs as of publication of this announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.