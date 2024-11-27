VSDC Video Editor: Find a Worthy Alternative to Adobe After Effects or Adobe Illustrator!

Toshkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exciting news for all video editing enthusiasts! VSDC Video Editor has just released its 9.3 update and we are sure, it’s something you won’t want to miss! With all the existing features that have already made it a favorite: free access to a completely full range of tools and effects, a comprehensive set of features like color correction, chroma keying, the masking tool and AI-powered segmentation, an intuitive interface, optimized performance for smooth editing even on low-spec PCs and many more, VSDC brings even more cool tools now.

For example, the new text conversion tool that is a definite game-changer. With just a few clicks VSDC automatically transforms your text into curves, allowing you to create animations with word outlines, shapes for letter transformations, text blocks that appear word-by-word or letter-by-letter and tracking points to animate highlights along the contours of letters to which it is even possible to apply effects like Lens Flare or Bokeh Glare. By the way, future VSDC updates will bring additional benefits to this tool. For instance, a preview window will be introduced to make text editing even easier.

Compare this editor to Adobe After Effects, which allows you to create free shapes for your text but requires manual editing and adjustments for everything else or take Illustrator, which doesn’t offer animation customization. With VSDC you can handle it all in one window right on the stage when you set the parameters for your future converted objects. So the choice is clear!

What else? VSDC continues to expand its library of ready-made templates, now offering over 500 options, including transitions, LUTs, text templates and pre-designed slideshows. These templates are fully customizable, allowing you to adapt them to your projects in just minutes. For users who frequently convert vertical videos to horizontal or vice versa VSDC introduces a unique feature that automatically fills black bars when your content doesn’t match the scene size. The modern GUI now includes convenient toggles for quick “Yes” or “No” adjustments, precision controls for effects, unlimited workspace customization and a fast search function to help you find the files and templates you need with ease.

We’re absolutely thrilled with this editor! Why not give it a try yourself?

Download VSDC Video Editor 9.3

