Textile Recycling Market to Surpass USD 11.66 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Textile Recycling Market share will reach a value of USD 11.66 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Due to the growing social awareness on textile recycling and environmental concerns over the manufacturing of textile waste, the textile recycling industry is expected to increase. Recycling textiles, although not being an environmentally friendly activity compared to landfill disposal and textile incineration, has a smaller impact on the environment. Resource recovery can have a strong positive impact on the environment through the substitution of products manufactured from primary resources. Over the projection period, all these variables are expected to increase the rate of the textile recycling market growth.

Textile Recycling Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 6.49 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 11.66 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Sources, Process, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Sustainable growth in textile recycling industry Key Market Opportunities Innovation in Recycling Technology Key Market Drivers Consumer Demand for Sustainable Products

Textile recycling market Segmental Analysis

The global textile recycling market is segmented on the basis of material, source, process, and region.

By Material, the market is segmented into Cotton, Polyester, Wool, Polyamide, Other.

By Sources, the market is segmented into Apparel Waste, Home Furnishing Waste, Automotive Waste, Other.

By Process industry, the market is segmented into Mechanical and Chemical.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Dominance of Cotton in Textile Recycling Due to its Eco-Friendly Benefits

The cotton category contributed 69.7% of the total global textile recycling revenue share by coming up with the largest material market share category in 2022, based on textile recycling market analysis. This is an eco-friendly resource because of less requirement and waste generation as compared to traditional or organic cotton. Cotton waste happens to be one of the major causes of textile waste due to its high demand in apparel and other textile products.

Automotive Waste Management Amidst Rising Vehicle Ownership

As per the textile recycling market forecast, automotive waste is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%. All these components are made of textile, including carpets, seat coverings, cushions, door and roof liners, tires, airbags, and filters. The problem of automotive waste is also being fueled by increasing vehicle ownership in developing countries. This should lead to healthy growth in the market on account of increasing automotive textile waste management activities.

Europe Leads in Textile Recycling Due to Government Support and Recycling Initiatives

Europe was leading the textile recycling industry in 2022, capturing 29.6% of global market share. Owing to growing government support and the ever-growing number of projects related to recycling, the market within the area is also expected to increase significantly in the coming years. The UK-registered trash and Resources Action Program, which runs its activities across Europe with the assistance of local government and private firms, fosters waste recycling, especially the recycling of textiles in the region.

Textile Recycling Market Insights

Drivers

Resource Conservation

Consumer Demand for Sustainable Products

Growing Environmental Concerns





Restraints

Quality Concerns of Recycled Fibers

Limited Infrastructure

Low Collection Rates of Textile Waste





Key Players Operating Within the Gene Panel Market

Worn again technologies

Lenzing Group

Birla Cellulose

BLS Ecotech

The Woolmark Company

iinouiio Ltd

Ecotex Group

The Boer Group

Unifi, Inc.

Textile Recycling International

Hyosung Group

Martex Fiber

RenewCell

Pistoni S.r.l.

RE-TEXTIL Deutschland GmbH.





Key Questions Covered in the Global Textile Recycling Market Report

What is the forecast duration of the market report?

What are the key strategies adopted by market players operating within the market?

Which region accounted for the largest share in 2022?

What are the key textile recycling market trends?

By 2031, what will the size of the textile recycling market be?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing environmental concerns, consumer demand for sustainable products), restraints (limited infrastructure, low collection rates of textile waste) opportunities (circular economy models), and challenges (lack of standardization) influencing the growth of the textile recycling market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the textile recycling market

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the textile recycling market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the textile recycling market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the textile recycling market Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.





