Krystal Biotech to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc . (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in fireside chats and host investor meetings at two upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2024 in Miami, Florida; fireside chat scheduled for 8:45 am ET

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference on December 4, 2024 in Coral Gables, Florida; fireside chat scheduled for 2:10 pm ET

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the Investors section of the Company’s website . Archived versions of the webcasts will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).