CMG Announces Appointment of Herman Nieuwoudt as President, Bluware

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) (TSX: CMG) today announces the appointment of Herman Nieuwoudt as President of Bluware, a CMG company.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Herman Nieuwoudt as President of Bluware,” said Pramod Jain, chief executive officer of CMG. "He has a proven track record of driving transformative growth, building strong performance cultures, and aligning teams. His passion for delivering exceptional customer value, combined with his extensive technical expertise in subsurface development, makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. I look forward to working closely with him and am confident that Bluware will thrive under his leadership."

Mr. Nieuwoudt has held numerous executive leadership positions across three continents. He joins Bluware from a successful career at Baker Hughes where he spent almost two decades in various positions, most recently as Vice President, Saudi Arabia. He also held positions at Baker Hughes as Vice President, Sub Sahara Africa and was an executive technology director for global wireline services. In his new role at CMG, he will report directly to Pramod Jain.

Bluware’s proprietary VDS™ (Volume Data Storage) data format compresses raw and interpreted seismic data sets, making them adaptable and scalable. It enables fast data access, cost-effective cloud storage, and compute-intensive workflows. The company’s flagship product, InteractivAI™, is a cloud-native software solution that leverages VDS™ to deliver an interactive AI tool, compressing seismic fault interpretation timelines from months to days through the combination of expert user input and cutting-edge deep learning.

Mr. Nieuwoudt holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Petroleum Geology from Stellenbosch University.

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo, Stavanger, and Kaiserslautern. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.