Perineal Care Market Set to Reach US$ 1.88 Billion by 2034, Growing at 4.6% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising prevalence of chronic bladder-related diseases is the driving force behind the increasing use of perineal care products. As per this new study by Fact.MR, the global perineal care market is calculated to reach a value of US$ 1.2 billion in 2024 and thereafter increase at a steady CAGR of 4.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Market players are benefiting from the rising global healthcare spending, as consumers and healthcare providers are investing in better products and services. Diabetes and obesity are examples of long-term conditions that can cause complications and necessitate specialized perineal care if complications arise.

Patients frequently require perineal care after being admitted to hospitals and long-term care facilities, which in turn is driving up demand for related goods and services. These conditions are becoming more common worldwide, contributing to the growth of the perineal care market.

There is an increase in sales of perineal care products in developing countries due to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure. The rising incidence of chronic bladder diseases, such as kidney disease, endocrine and urological disorders, and bladder cancer, is gradually fueling sales of perineal care products. An increase in the number of patients exhibiting the previously mentioned indications is leading to disorders associated with incontinence.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Sales of perineal care products across the world are set to reach US$ 1.2 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The market is forecasted to touch US$ 1.89 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The perineal care market in the United States is estimated at US$ 333 million in 2024.

in 2024. Japan is set to occupy 6% share of the East Asia market in 2024.

share of the East Asia market in 2024. The market in China is estimated to reach US$ 59 million in 2024.

in 2024. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034.

“North America and East Asia to be key business destinations and together account for around 50% share of the global perineal care market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Perineal Care Market:

Key industry participants like 3M Company, Medline Industries, Inc., GOJO Industries, Inc., Sage Products, LLC (Stryker Corporation), Cardinal Health, Inc., ConvoTec Group Plc., Smith and Nephew Plc., Coloplast A/S, Essity Aktiebolag (SCA Hygiene AB), etc. are driving the perineal care industry.

Cultural Stereotypes Surrounding Management of Problems Related to Perineal Care

Social stigmas and cultural preconceptions around discussing and treating perineal care issues are preventing people from looking for the right products or services, which is impeding the market's growth. Although regulatory standards guarantee the safety and quality of products, manufacturers may face difficulties due to strict regulations. This is limiting creativity and raising the time and expense needed to introduce new products in the market.

Perineal Care Industry News:

In January 2024, Bemis, a leading manufacturer of toilet seats and bidet products, unveiled three new innovations: The Bemis Living App, the Bio Bidet BB-1200 Bidet Toilet Seat, and the Empower Clean Care System. These solutions enhance user experience by enabling customization, ease of adjustment, and control of bidet functions via iOS or Android devices.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the perineal care market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the perineal care market based on product type (barriers, cleansers, washcloths) and distribution channel (institutional sales, retail sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

