Y-mAbs to Participate at Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will participate in Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference. Members of the Y-mAbs management team will host one-on-one meetings at the conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 in Miami, FL.

To arrange a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Citi representative or email cdu@ymabs.com.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.

