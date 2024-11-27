Fujifilm to Highlight the Speed of Synapse VX for Mammography and Cardiology, Cloud-Native Architecture and AI-Driven Workflows at RSNA 2024

Lexington, MA, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, will demonstrate its growing Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio at booth #4100 at the 2024 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Conference and Annual meeting held December 1-5. Fujifilm will be highlighting a few of the company’s latest advancements with RSNA attendees, including the Synapse Viewer eXtension (VX), an elective, native PACS application that delivers a seamless and consistent user experience centered on speed, and the Synapse Worklist Orchestrator, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven PACS workflow optimization application that automates worklist assignments and enhances peer review.

“Our enterprise imaging product strategy is aligned with the needs of our Synapse user community, and it’s the continuous customer collaboration we engage in throughout the year that drives the product innovation we will be highlighting at this year’s exhibit,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re looking forward to highlighting our new product innovations which further expand the breadth of our enterprise imaging portfolio, including the powerful new performance and workflow features like Synapse VX, which can now be used to enhance the mammography reading experience and cardiology viewing performance. RSNA attendees will also hear more about our AI innovations across enterprise imaging, our native cloud architecture enhancements and cloud first approach, and our constant focus on performance and security.”

Fujifilm’s new Synapse Enterprise Imaging solutions that will be showcased at booth #4100 include:

Synapse VX with Advanced Mammography Features: Available in Synapse PACS v7.4 and above, Fujifilm’s Synapse VX is an elective, native application that enhances responsiveness to user actions and provides resiliency against external environmental variables to deliver a seamless user experience that’s centered on speed. Fujifilm has received extremely positive feedback on VX from early adapters, including ECU Health.

"Our experience with Synapse PACS v7.4 has been great and Synapse VX has been a gamechanger. Our remote radiologists are now as efficient in California as they are at the hospital in North Carolina," says Mitch Harrison, Director of IT, ECU Health.

Additional enhancements available in Synapse PACS v7.4 include extensive mammography features, such as the ability to integrate CAD into the workflow, allowing for CAD markers, MQSA compliant overlays and 3D visualization capabilities designed to help identify areas of interest in medical images, and lead to higher accuracy and better detection rates. Other Synapse PACS v7.4 features include the ability to open multiple studies in separate tabs from within the viewer for the same or different patients, and the ability to subscribe to multiple unread worklists, and scrolling customizations and tuning at the user level.

Synapse Worklist Orchestrator: Fujifilm’s Synapse Worklist Orchestrator is a cloud-enabled, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven enterprise imaging solution designed to drive provider workflow efficiency, reduce clinical burnout, and improve diagnostic skillsets through multidimensional peer review. The solution uses customer-defined algorithms to automate worklist assignments, triage critical and unexpected result notifications, flag diagnostic error patterns, and share interpretations with an anonymous network of sub-specialists for more comprehensive, collaborative peer review. Synapse Worklist Orchestrator is a scalable and flexible solution that is interoperable with hospital HIS, PACS, RIS, and VR systems and extends across disciplines, including radiology, cardiology and pathology.

In addition to Fujifilm’s latest innovations, the company will be highlighting its full Synapse Enterprise Imaging Portfolio at booth #4100, including Synapse Enterprise PACS version 7.4.2, which showcases radiology, cardiology, mammography, and specialty imaging in one cloud based diagnostic PACS viewer, its AI-enabled Synapse Pathology PACS , Synapse AI Orchestrator, Synapse EIS/RIS, Synapse Analytics and Synapse Synchronicity, a point-of-care ultrasound workflow solution that helps standardize workflow and maximize financial return.

In addition, as preferred partners, Fujifilm and Amazon Web Services (AWS), will demonstrate an acceleration in cloud-based healthcare transformation with Fujifilm’s PACS and Synapse Cloud Services enterprise offerings in AWS booth #1760.

To book a demo with Fujifilm at RSNA, click here.

About Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.