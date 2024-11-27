Bitget Wallet Partners with tetadex to Simplify Onchain Futures Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with tetadex, a decentralized futures trading platform designed for new users. Through this partnership, Bitget Wallet has deeply integrated tetadex within its app, enabling users to access a seamless, native decentralized futures trading experience. This integration brings a new level of convenience and security, allowing users to explore on-chain finance with ease and confidence.

tetadex, known for simplifying blockchain-based futures trading, aims to empower new users with an intuitive platform. Powered by StarkWare's advanced StarkEx technology, tetadex ensures scalable, self-custodial trading with enhanced privacy and efficiency. The integration into Bitget Wallet provides users with a secure, user-friendly environment for futures trading, offering up to 50x leverage for amplified gains. The platform simplifies the complexities of decentralized finance (DeFi), making it easier for users to trade without needing extensive technical knowledge. Additionally, tetadex is set to introduce gamified features and reward systems to enhance the user experience and make trading more engaging.

Bitget Wallet, serving over 40 million users globally, is committed to providing its users with the most secure and accessible trading tools. This strategic integration with tetadex offers Bitget Wallet users a simple and safe way to engage with decentralized futures trading directly within the app. As the partnership unfolds, users can look forward to additional features, including gamification and rewarding trading experiences that will further enrich their DeFi journey. On November 29, tetadex will launch their first public beta event in Bitget Wallet, allowing users to participate and explore the new trading experience.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, commented, "This partnership with tetadex is a significant step in expanding the on-chain trading experience for our users. By offering easy-to-use futures trading directly within the Bitget Wallet app, we are enabling more people to engage with decentralized finance safely. Our vision is to make DeFi accessible to everyone, and this integration aligns perfectly with that mission."

The tetadex team announced the integration of its platform with Bitget Wallet, highlighting its commitment to simplifying blockchain finance. The team emphasized that the launch of gamified features is designed to enhance the trading experience for users.

