Recce Pharmaceuticals Granted Australia Patent for RECCE® Anti-Infectives

SYDNEY, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced the Australian Patent Office has formally granted Recce a family three patent for its anti-infectives, with expiry in 2037.

“We are thrilled by the Australian Patent Office’s formal recognition of the ground-breaking potential of Recce’s New Class of Anti-Infectives,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals. “The granting of Patent Family 3 solidifies our global intellectual property portfolio, providing protection for R327 and R529 across all major pharmaceutical markets until 2037. This milestone underscores our commitment to addressing critical viral threats with innovative therapies and ensures we are well-positioned to deliver meaningful solutions for patients worldwide.”

The Australian Patent claims relate to RECCE® 327 (R327) and RECCE® 529 (R529), including:

Process for the manufacture of RECCE ® anti-infectives and a copolymer made by the claimed process.

anti-infectives and a copolymer made by the claimed process. Use of R327 or R529 for the treatment of infections

Methods of administration of R327 or R529 by oral, injection, inhalation, and transdermal dose applications



This is the final of Recce’s wholly owned patents granted for family three and the final patent to be granted in Australia, with the Company now patent protected in all major pharmaceutical markets globally.





Filed Expiry Status Australia 2037 Granted China 2037 Granted USA 2037 Granted Europe 2037 Granted Germany 2037 Granted Spain 2037 Granted France 2037 Granted UK 2037 Granted Italy 2037 Granted Sweden 2037 Granted Japan 2037 Granted Hong Kong 2037 Granted



About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 (R327) as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 (R435) as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 (R529) for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the processes utilised by bacteria and viruses to overcome resistance – a current challenge facing existing antibiotics.

The World Health Organization (WHO) added R327, R435, and R529 to its list of antibacterial products in clinical development for priority pathogens, recognising Recce’s efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance. The FDA granted R327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act, providing Fast Track Designation and 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. R327 is also included on The Pew Charitable Trusts’ Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the sole synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, supporting current clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline aims to address synergistic, unmet medical needs by leveraging its unique technologies.

Corporate Contact

James Graham

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

+61 (02) 9256 2571

James.graham@recce.com.au

Media & Investor Relations (AU)

Andrew Geddes

Seed Media

+61 (02) 9267 4511

andrew@seedmedia.com.au

Media (USA)

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Communications

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com

Investor Relations (USA & EU)

Guillame van Renterghem

LifeSci Advisors

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com