PRA Communications Expands Global Mining Industry Reach Through Partnership with ATREVIA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Communications, the only communications, public relations, and marketing firm exclusively dedicated to mining companies and suppliers, today announced a strategic partnership with ATREVIA, a renowned international communications agency. This partnership significantly expands PRA Communications’ global footprint, enabling the company to provide on-the-ground communications solutions to mining companies and suppliers operating in Mexico and South America.

"We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with ATREVIA," said Robert Simpson, President and CEO of PRA Communications. "Many of our mining clients are based in North America but operate globally. With the growing demand for critical minerals and precious metals, having a local presence in Mexico and South America—home to some of the top mining regions in the world—is crucial. Through our collaboration with ATREVIA, we now have a network that spans 15 countries, 20 offices, and 600 professionals, providing our clients with seamless access to global communication resources and expertise."

ATREVIA is a leader in communication and reputation management, offering over 360 services, including corporate communication, public affairs, digital marketing, and crisis management.

"We are pleased to partner with PRA Communications and combine our strengths to deliver innovative communication solutions to our mining clients around the world," said Núria Vilanova, ATREVIA’s Founder and Executive President. "By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we will help clients navigate the complexities of today's global marketplace and achieve their communication goals."

PRA Communications and ATREVIA are already collaborating on various initiatives and will continue to undertake joint client projects, engage in knowledge sharing, and expand their collective reach.

About PRA Communications

PRA Communications is the only global communications, public relations, and marketing firm exclusively dedicated to helping mining companies, suppliers, and technology innovators showcase their brand, key innovations, workforce opportunities, and positive impacts. Let us help you tell your story, connect with your audiences, and achieve your business objectives. Together, we can create a brighter, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.pracommunications.com.

About ATREVIA

We are a global Corporate Communication and Affairs company with a presence in 15 territories (Spain, Portugal, Brussels, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay) and partner companies in another 30 countries. We have 600 professionals from 30 nationalities and multidisciplinary profiles.

We have developed a methodology that allows companies to solve complex problems with multiple stakeholders through listening, strategy, creativity, and various agency and consultancy practices.

We believe in commitment, that through what we do and how we do it, we can be agents of change, driving a sustainable future. Because there is a way to communicate, to create sustainability plans, to define the purpose and culture of companies, and to manage relationships with shareholders and stakeholders that makes a difference. Because today, the change is in the hands of businesses.

And we can help companies integrate change into every decision. By creating movements, dialogue networks, studies, and providing daily consulting with a focus on people.

ATREVIA, because today Communication faces new challenges. atrevia.com

