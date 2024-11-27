Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki

Siili Solutions Plc stock Exchange Release 27 November 2024 at 15:30 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tomi Pienimäki

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 85984/6/8

Transaction date: 2024-11-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000043435

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 6.06 EUR

Volume: 2500 Volume weighted average price: 6.06 EUR