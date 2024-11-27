Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki
Siili Solutions Plc stock Exchange Release 27 November 2024 at 15:30 EET
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tomi Pienimäki
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 85984/6/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 6.06 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2500 Volume weighted average price: 6.06 EUR