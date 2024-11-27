PHAXIAM Therapeutics presents an ambitious development strategy to take advantage of the rapidly evolving Phages therapy area

Webinar being held today "Evolving strategic context for phages, Introducing new opportunities" to present PHAXIAM Therapeutics strategy

Based on the positive evolution in phages therapy market, PHAXIAM’s development strategy could allow the Company to reach operating profitability and positive free cash flow in 2027

Lyon (France) – November 27, 2024, at 02:30 p.m. CET – PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM - FR0011471135), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, presented an ambitious development strategy to take advantage of the rapidly evolving phage therapy area.

Webinar summary

This Wednesday, November 27, 2024, PHAXIAM's management is holding a presentation webinar "Evolving strategic context for phages, Introducing new opportunities" as well as a round table on the theme "Critical need for individualized phage treatments in Europe" with the participation of experts:

Dr. Robert SEBBAG (MD, Infectiologist, La Pitié-Salpêtrière – Paris)



Dr. Antonia SCOBIE (MD, Infectious Disease Specialist, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust – London)



Prof. Dr. med. Volker ALT (MD, Director and Chairman of Department of Trauma Surgery University Medical Centre – Regensburg)



Dr. Truong-Thanh PHAM (MD, Infectious Disease Specialist, Geneva University Hospitals – Geneva)

Following major topics related to Phages Therapy addressed during this webinar:

Millions of patients experience unresolved resistant bacterial/ difficult-to-treat infections every year. Facing this critical medical need, there is a strong demand from Physicians for Phages therapy.





Concurrently with its classical clinical development pathway (Phages Therapy Medical Product = PTMP), EMA has opened options for the commercialization of Individualized Phages Therapy (IPT) through magistral preparations. PTMP and IPT Models are complementary and synergistic approaches that can be managed by PHAXIAM with limited additional resources.



PTMP and IPT form together a self-reinforcing virtuous cycle for Phages therapy: (1) Commercial success in IPT will help finance PTMP programs and facilitate rapid uptake of future approved medicinal products, (2) Success (clinical validation) in PTMP will help broaden clinical and market acceptance of IPT in areas not yet addressable by PTMP.





Outlook

PHAXIAM will benefit from these two complementary strategic pillars (PTMP and IPT):

IPT model, based on the extension of its personalized treatments internationally, to drive and secure short term revenues (2026-2030), with a potential of ~€20m revenues in 2027 and of at least ~€100m revenues in 2030 by treating patients in the most important European countries, in which magistral preparations are common practices,





PTMP model, with existing AAC, revenues to be increased owing to additional AAC filings, complemented by a potential conditional market approval (CMA) for the Prosthetic Joint Infections Clinical development, based on the GLORIA study, with potential revenues of ~€8m in 2027 and potentially reaching ~€100m in 2030.





With this strategy being implemented PHAXIAM expects to reach operating profitability and positive free cash flow in 2027.

Webinar replay

The replay of the webinar will be available in English, with French subtitles, on the Company's website in the coming days in the Investors section.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacterial-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes

For more information, please visit www.phaxiam.com

Contacts

PHAXIAM

Thibaut du Fayet

CEO

+33 4 78 74 44 38

investors@phaxiam.com



NewCap

Mathilde Bohin / Dušan Orešanský

Investor Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 94

phaxiam@newcap.eu



Forecast information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to the clinical programs, development plans, business and regulatory strategy and anticipated future performance of PHAXIAM and of the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “may”, “will” and “continue” and similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond PHAXIAM’s control. Therefore, actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Investor should carefully read the risk factors section of the Company which can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), including in the Company’s 2023 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) filed with the AMF on April 5, 2024 and future filings and reports by the Company. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. PHAXIAM disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or estimates to reflect any change in PHAXIAM’s expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent required by law.

Attachment