Chatbot Market to Reach USD 36.3 Billion by 2032, Owing to Advancements in AI Technology and Growing Demand for Automated Customer Support | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatbot Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Chatbot Market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 36.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

There is rapid growth in the global Chatbot Market, mainly due to the rising demand for automation in customer support, technological advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and technological adoption of digital communication channels. Companies in different sectors—e-commerce, banking, healthcare, retail, etc.—are increasingly utilizing chatbots to improve customer engagement, reduce costs, and provide continuous service. As companies continue to turn to chatbots to manage the millions of customer interactions that take place every day, AI-based chatbots have become an essential tool to form personal interactions for enhanced user experience. With deep investment from big players like Microsoft, IBM, and Open AI in AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), the chatbot capabilities are progressing and the recent developments are making the innovation pace faster. Another major factor that is augmenting the growth of the market is the increasing trend of instant, on-demand customer support, while traditional service models struggle to cope with rising expectations in terms of fast and efficient answers.

Now, through AI-driven chatbots, businesses can tackle such tough queries and offer personalized and desired solutions to customers. The shift in messaging platforms and chatbots to voice assistants like Siri and Alexa only increases the possibilities. With the steady growth of global mobile usage, chatbots are now being used increasingly by enterprises on those same mobile platforms to communicate with and reach wider audiences more effectively. In addition to that, organizations are also using chatbots to minimize the use of human agents which in turn decreases the operational cost and increases efficiency.

In terms of SWOT, chatbots have a major strength as they make things easy as well as affordable, and time efficient because they can take as many interactions as possible by being always on and this can increase customer satisfaction. However they cannot effectively handle more complicated or emotionally induced requests, and that could frustrate a customer. Potential for market growth comes from the ongoing development of AI and NLP to make chatbots more sophisticated, such as providing emotional intelligence and multi-lingual capabilities. The biggest challenge that constantly lingers around is data privacy and security—business organizations must invest in measuring scale to provide a secure environment for customer data. As businesses move to focus even more on automation, chatbots will be crucial for both operational efficiency & customer experience, making themselves a key component of any business strategy well into the future.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Software Developers

Intercom

Drift

Zendesk

ManyChat

Ada

LivePerson

Botsify

Pandorabots

Tars

Landbot

Chatbot Users:

Bank of America (Financial Services - "Erica" chatbot)

Starbucks (Retail - Order placement chatbot)

H&M (Fashion Retail - Customer service chatbot)

Domino’s Pizza (Food & Beverage - Order and delivery chatbot)

Sephora (Beauty Retail - Customer engagement chatbot)

Amazon (E-commerce - Alexa virtual assistant)

Mastercard (Financial Services - Payment and fraud prevention chatbot)

Lyft (Transportation - Ride-hailing chatbot)

British Airways (Travel - Flight information and customer service chatbot)

Spotify (Entertainment - Music recommendation chatbot)

Chatbot Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2023: US$ 5.1 Billion
Market Size by 2032: US$ 36.3 Billion
CAGR: 24.4% From 2024 to 2032
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2032
Historical Data: 2020-2022
Key Regional Coverage: North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Key Growth Drivers:
• Growing Demand for Personalized Customer Interactions Drives the Chatbot Market Expansion
• Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing Fuel Chatbot Innovations



• Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing Fuel Chatbot Innovations

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The customer services segment dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share in 2023. Along with service and process automation, many businesses are switching to automating their non-core tasks to save cost & reduce complete process cycle time. The businesses primarily focus on sales and customer services sector to automate, which greatly saves cost through chatbots. Especially AI-powered chatbots are really in demand. Chatbots will drive down the labor cost of businesses automating some of customer services & sales, chatbots will save businesses a huge amount of money. Your customers will want customer service to respond quickly rather than waiting days for a reply. Replying through a chatbot can drastically lower the risk of losing a customer. For returns and exchanges, e-commerce Companies can utilize chatbots. It is projected that chatbots can assist automate approximately 35.0% of specific tasks, which will inevitably lead to significant annual reductions in total costs by deploying chatbots.

The payment processing segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Payment automation has brought a huge transformation with chatbots. Chatbot technology can be programmed to carry out all sorts of financial transactions within any digital environment such as banking transactions, purchase transactions, account management, and payment for goods and services. Plus, it become even easier and faster to pay and avail customer support round the clock. It is a commodity for worldwide associations demanding sophisticated payment systems and improved customer experience as well.

Chatbot Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions Software Platform



Services Managed Services Professional Services



Consulting

System Integration and Implementation

Support and Maintenance

By Type

Rule Based

AI Based

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

Customer Service

Personal Assistant

Branding and Advertisement

Customer Engagement and Retention

Data Privacy and Compliance

Employee Engagement and On-Boarding

Payment Processing

Others

By End-use Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Others

Regional Landscape

The Chatbot Market was captured of around 40% of the market share from North America in 2023. This is because the region is quickly embracing new technologies. Regional leaders including giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are continually innovating and expanding their chatbot solutions. A growing number of sectors — from retail to finance, and healthcare — are embracing AI-powered customer care solutions. Only look at our high street banks or the U.S-based e-commerce companies who have begun to add chatbots to services, to provide instant customer support and to smooth transactions, causing this market to boom.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, It is claimed that business digitalization and the adoption rate of AI technologies in countries such as China, India, and Japan make the growth in the market rapid.In addition to the increased number of startups and investments in the technology sector, it is noted there is a higher demand for chatbots in business, predominantly from retail travel and healthcare. For example, Indian companies are adopting and implementing chatbots to improve relationships with customers and the provision of services that in itself improve the productivity of the whole system. Smartphone penetration will be a key factor in driving the growth of the bot market in the region as well as the entire world as it has a relatively young population regarding the level of technical maturity.





Recent Developments

March 2024: IBM announced its new Watson Assistant platform, which integrates seamlessly with customer service operations to provide businesses with advanced AI-driven solutions for customer inquiries. The new version includes more robust analytics features to track chatbot performance and improve customer satisfaction.

