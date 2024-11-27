Automotive Sunroof Market to Witness 13.4% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Automotive Sunroof Market will attain the value of USD 13.40 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Panoramic solar roofs are becoming increasingly popular in vehicles. Another important popular feature of the enhanced driving experience is the spacious feel of the cabin with a panoramic sunroof that offers expansive and unobstructed views of the skyline and solar roof technology.

Automotive Sunroof Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 5.64 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 13.40 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Material, Vehicle and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Key Market Drivers Rising Consumer Preference for Premium Features

Glass Segment to Dominate Due to its Advanced Traits and Customer Preference

The glass segment dominated the market share in 2023, capturing a substantial market share of 63.5%. This phase is expected to maintain its lead, projected to reach a valuation of USD 15.63 billion via 2032. Glass dominates the market, preferred for its advanced traits and customer preference. Glass sunroofs decorate the riding enjoy via imparting an unobstructed view and a spacious experience in the car. Their clarity and sleekness lend a luxurious touch to the car's interior.

Fiber Segment is Growing Due to Increasing Electric Vehicle (EV) Performance

The fiber segment plays an important role in the automotive sunroof market forecast, especially in the manufacture of sunroof materials and designs. Fiber-based materials such as fiberglass and carbon fiber are increasingly being used in solar roof frames. The fiber structure is lightweight yet strong, making it ideal for reducing weight in all types of vehicles. This is especially important for improving fuel efficiency and increasing electric vehicle (EV) performance. The lightweight sunroof panels and fiber frames contribute to the car’s efficiency without compromising the integrity of the structure. Fiber materials such as carbon fiber and fiberglass offer the highest strength and durability compared to traditional materials such as steel or aluminum. This makes fiber sunroofs more environmentally resilient, reduces fouling and lasts longer.

North America to Dominate Owing to Enabling Efficient Manufacturing

North America dominates the global automotive sunroof market forecast with revenues of about $1.4 billion in 2023 and about $2.5 billion in 2032. Major manufacturers are in the US, and many vehicles are built with advanced solar roof technology. American consumers need luxury features in their cars, including sunroofs, on-demand driving. U.S. is also a hub for automotive innovation, focusing on the latest solar parking technology. Domestic infrastructure development and efficient supply chain support the market by enabling efficient manufacturing and distribution of solar roofing products.

Asia-Pacific has the largest share in the global automotive sunroof industry owing to the presence of leading automakers, such as Hyundai-Kia, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, Tata Motors Ltd, Lexus and Toyota demand, are some of the major suppliers. Moreover, governments across Asia-Pacific are taking steps to develop the automotive industry, which in turn will boost the corresponding markets. Several government initiatives to increase adoption of electric vehicles and Jan Khanda vehicles offering sunroofs as an increasing option are responsible for the high demand for sunscreens.

Drivers

Rising Consumer Preference for Premium Features

Increased Adoption in Mid-Range Vehicles

Technological Advancements in Sunroof Design

Restraints

High Cost of Installation and Maintenance

Potential Safety and Structural Concerns

Water Leakage and Operational Issues

Prominent Players in Automotive Sunroof Market

The following are the Top Automotive Sunroof Companies

Webasto Group

Aisin Corporation

Inalfa Roof Systems

Yachiyo Industry

Inteva Products

Yutian Gaunjia (Mobitech)

Magna International

CIE Automotive

BOS GMBH & CO. KG

Signature Automotive Products

