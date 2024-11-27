Anti-drone Market is Predicted to Evolve at an Impressive 28.1% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the anti-drone market size will attain a value of USD 13.38 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 28.1% over the forecast period (2024-2031). A rapid upsurge in drone usage for military and defense applications is slated to primarily drive the anti-drone market growth. Rising investments in the research and development of advanced anti-drone technologies and systems and increasing security risks due to unregulated drone usage are slated to provide new opportunities for anti-drone companies going forward.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 1.84 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 13.38 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Type, Range, Technology, Mitigation Type, Defense Type, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights High investments in the development of advanced anti-drone technologies Key Market Opportunities Integration of artificial intelligence to enhance anti-drone system and technology capabilities Key Market Drivers Growing use of drones in multiple industry verticals

Hardware Components are Projected to Account for a Dominant Anti-drone Market Share

High use of advanced sensors and other hardware components to develop an anti-drone system is helping this segment maintain its dominant stance in the global anti-drone market analysis. Increasing investments in the development of advanced technologies and the growing use of state-of-the-art hardware components are also forecasted to further bolster the high market share of this segment.

UAV-based Anti-drone Systems Projected to Gain Massive Popularity in the Future

A growing number of rogue drones and the rising use of drones across multiple industry verticals are projected to alter the global anti-drone market outlook in the future. The capability of UAVs to fly long distances and carry large payloads is also expected to benefit anti-drone industry development potential in the long run. Increasing the efficacy of UAV-based anti-drone systems will also be crucial in helping this segment generate new opportunities going forward.

North America is Projected to Spearhead the Global Anti-drone Market Demand Outlook

High investments in the research and development of novel military and defense technologies allow the North American region to hold sway over others. The United States is the most opportune market in this region owing to high military and defense expenditure and robust use of drones in different industry verticals. Rising emphasis on securing the North American airspace owing to growing risk of drone attacks will also promote the demand for anti-drone systems and solutions in this region through 2031 and beyond.

Anti-drone Market Insights:

Drivers

Growing use of drones in different industry verticals

High investments in the development of novel anti-drone solutions

Rising emphasis on securing airspace from rogue drones

Restraints

High costs of development and deployment

Inefficacy against jammers

Technical limitations of radar technology

Prominent Players in Anti-drone Market

The following are the Top Anti-drone Companies

Raytheon Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Airbus Defense and Space

Dedrone Inc.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

DroneShield Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

SRC, Inc.

Advanced Radar Technologies SA

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing use of drones, rising emphasis on securing airspace from rogue drones, high investments in the development of new anti-drone systems), restraints (high costs of development, technical limitations of radar, inefficacy against jammers), and opportunities (integration of artificial intelligence to enhance capabilities of anti-drone systems) influencing the growth of Anti-drone market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Anti-drone market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

