Airway Disease Treatment Market to Hit USD 3.54 Billion by 2032, Driven by Innovations and Emerging Opportunities | Report by S&S Insider

Austin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The Airway Disease Treatment Market was valued at USD 2.23 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.29% from 2024 to 2032.”

Driving Growth in the Airway Disease Treatment Market: Innovations and Emerging Opportunities

The airway disease treatment market is experiencing sound growth due to increases in the prevalence of respiratory disorders like asthma, COPD, and bronchitis. The high mortality rates in the US from COPD, with over 150,000 Americans dying annually from the disease largely due to smoking and exposure to air pollution are driving the demand for better therapies. Advancements in biologics and targeted treatments, along with this market's shift toward personalized medicine based on genetic testing and disease biomarkers, are some of the underlying driving forces for its evolution. Innovations that support digital health technology and AI-driven diagnostics allow for real-time patient monitoring and customized treatment plans for better patient outcomes.

The prospects of development seem promising with the opportunities that emerging markets bring, increasing levels of pollution, and the burden of respiratory diseases. More affordable treatments will be needed urgently, and the adoption of AI and machine learning in drug discovery promises to accelerate faster and more accurate therapies going forward for healthcare accessibility and inclusiveness. Many of these innovations would soon drive market expansion globally in patient care. They opened new avenues for the pharmaceutical industry and would improve the management of respiratory diseases worldwide.





Download PDF Sample of Airway Disease Treatment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3937

Key Companies:

Holaira, Inc. (Aeris, Holaira’s Bronchial Thermoplasty System)

VIDA Diagnostics (VIDA Insight, VIDA Lung AI)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Spiriva, Striverdi)

AstraZeneca (Symbicort, Fasenra)

Teva Pharmaceuticals (ProAir HFA, Qvar RediHaler)

GlaxoSmithKline (Advair, Breo Ellipta)

Novartis (Xolair, Ultibro Breezhaler)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Breztri Aerosphere, Pulmicort)

Pfizer Inc. (Breztri Aerosphere, Xolair)

Zydus Group (Duolin, Asthalin)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Singulair, Dulera)

AbbVie Inc. (Rinvoq, Humira)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (Orencia, Breztri Aerosphere)

Mylan (Symbicort, EpiPen)

Eli Lilly and Company (Emgality, Trulicity)

Roche (Xolair, Pulmozyme)

Amgen (Tezspire, Kineret)

Baxter International Inc. (Bethkis, Altabax)

Sandoz (Novartis) (AirFluSal Forspiro, Symbicort)

Cipla (Seroflo, Foracort)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Pulmozyme, Xolair)

Medtronic (Breathe, CoreValve)

Airway Disease Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.23 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.29% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Bronchiectasis)

• By Treatment (Bronchodilators, Corticosteroids, Cytotoxic Drugs, Oxygen Therapy, Antibiotics, Others)

• By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs, Rehabilitation Centres, Others) Key Drivers • The Growing Influence of the Aging Population on the Airway Disease Treatment Market

• The Role of Government Initiatives and Funding in Shaping the Airway Disease Treatment Market

If You Need Any Customization on Airway Disease Treatment Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3937

By Type, Dominance of Asthma and Rapid Growth of COPD in the Airway Disease Treatment Market

The Asthma Segment dominated the Airway Disease Treatment Market with the highest revenue share of about 54% in 2023, mainly due to the high prevalence of this disease and effective well-established treatments. Since asthma sufferers are more than a million, preventive and rescue medications, including inhaled therapies and biologics, remain in demand. Leadership is expected to continue because companies are now interested in improving asthma care and patient outcomes.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder Segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 6.16% from 2024-2032, thereby contributing to the growth of the market owing to an aging population and an increase in diseases due to smoking. Long-acting bronchodilators and biologics are now commercially available, expanding the range of therapeutic options and driving the market further.

By End Use, Hospitals Lead the Airway Disease Treatment Market, Clinics Segment to Experience Rapid Growth

Hospitals Segment dominated the Airway Disease Treatment Market with the highest revenue share of about 43% in 2023, accounting for 43% of all revenues generated, majorly driven by their comprehensive care capabilities and advanced treatment infrastructure. Equipped with specialized facilities such as respiratory therapy units and intensive care, hospital care forms the backbone of managing severe airway diseases.

Clinics Segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 7.03% from 2024-2032. Rising demand for outpatient care, in addition to clinics that specialize in respiratory diseases, would further drive this growth. As healthcare will be more accessible and cost-effective, clinics will personalize treatments with quick services. This will drive investments into clinic-based facilities and change the treatment dynamics of airway diseases.

North America Dominates, Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth in the Airway Disease Treatment Market

North America dominated the Airway Disease Treatment Market with the highest revenue share of about 42% in 2023, primarily driven by high expenditure on healthcare, advanced medical infrastructure, and general accessibility of treatments. The pronounced focus on research and development in this region, along with the high prevalence of asthma and COPD, continues to fuel demand for innovative therapies and devices. North American companies are expected to maintain leadership in product development as investment opportunities expand globally.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 7.40% from 2024-2032, driven by enhanced access to healthcare, a rising middle class, and the prevalence of higher respiratory diseases. Increasing the demand due to an aging population and urbanization, airway disease treatments are witnessing rapid growth in demand. Significant investment and local innovations in response are likely to support this growth and move the competitive landscape towards region-specific, affordable solutions, transforming the dynamics of the global market.

Buy Full Research Report on Airway Disease Treatment Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3937

Key Developments in the Airway Disease Treatment Market

In 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim introduced a treatment in Qatar aimed at managing three types of interstitial lung diseases, including progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD).

In 2024, AstraZeneca presented new research at ATS 2024, highlighting advancements in therapies for respiratory and immune-mediated diseases, such as COPD and asthma.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Regional Synopsis

Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation

Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Drug Volume: Production and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals.

Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients.

6. Competitive Landscape

List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements

Market Positioning and Branding

7. Airway Disease Treatment Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Airway Disease Treatment Market Segmentation, by Treatment

9. Airway Disease Treatment Market Segmentation, by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3937

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

S&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.