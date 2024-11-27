Knock Out Opioid Abuse Initiative with Former NFL Quarterback Ray Lucas Continues in Cape May County

Cape May Court House, NJ, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape May County student-athletes will receive crucial education on the risks of prescription opioids from someone with first-hand knowledge of their devastating impact.

Former NFL quarterback and New Jersey native Ray Lucas will headline a program from 9 am. to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 5, at the Performing Arts Center of Middle Township, 1 Penkethman Way, Cape May Court House. The event is part of the Knock Out Opioid Abuse initiative, organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon BCBSNJ), in collaboration with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), and the NJ4S program through Acenda Integrated Health. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland will provide opening remarks at the event.

This initiative aims to engage high school students and educate them about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of maintaining physical and mental health. High school athletes are particularly vulnerable to opioid misuse, often due to injuries that require pain management.

"Our goal is to provide students with the critical information they need to protect their health and make informed decisions about prescription opioids," said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. "Ray Lucas's story is both a powerful warning about the risks of opioid misuse and an inspiring message of hope and recovery."

Lucas, a former standout quarterback at Rutgers who enjoyed an eight-year career in the NFL, will share insights from his battle with opioid misuse, which began following his professional playing days, and his journey to recovery. Lucas has spoken candidly about his struggles and focuses on empowering youth to make informed decisions about prescription medications.

"Horizon and the Partnership are proud to continue our ongoing work to bring these important and educational town halls to more high schools across the state," said Jonathan R. Pearson, Executive Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, at Horizon BCBSNJ. "Through the powerful voice of Ray Lucas and the broad reach of the NJSIAA, we will continue to raise awareness of opioid misuse at New Jersey schools where students learn, play sports, and socialize."

In a recent 12-month survey by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, 12 percent of male athletes and 8 percent of female athletes had used prescription opioids. A Monitoring the Future survey also found that adolescent participants in high-injury sports had 50 percent higher odds of nonmedical use of prescription opioids than adolescents who did not participate in these types of sports. According to NJ CARES, there were 1,332 suspected overdose deaths from January through August 31. In Cape May County, there were 33 suspected drug-related deaths in that time period.

“Youth athletes are at a higher risk of opioid use disorder due to sports injuries,” said Laurie Smith, NJ4S-1 Assistant Director with Acenda Integrated Health. “The NJ4S program and Acenda Integrated Health, are excited to be able to bring the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Initiative to Cape May County for our high school athletes.”

Supported through grants by Horizon's philanthropic arm, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, the Knock Out Opioid Abuse initiative is now in its fourth phase. The initiative began with the Town Hall Series held for all 21 New Jersey counties in 2017 and 2018. The program expanded in 2019 and 2020 to include a prescriber education webinar, parent education through PDFNJ's 5th Grade Parent Alert, and community outreach via a statewide awareness public service campaign. The second phase also included community town halls, which were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and held as webinars in the spring and fall of 2020. The third phase of the partnership focused on student-athletes and featured NJSIAA in a collaborative role. Lucas served as the keynote speaker at 10 events throughout the state.

The fourth phase of the program kicked off in May at Don Bosco Preparatory High School, where Lucas shared his story of addiction and recovery with the entire student body of about 700 students. Red Bank Regional High School and Camden High School have hosted the program most recently during the 2024-25 school year.

For more information, visit https://knockoutopioidabuse.drugfreenj.org/.

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey: Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

About Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey: Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the state's oldest and largest health insurer is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health service corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon BCBSNJ is leading the transformation of health care in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that reward the quality, not quantity, of care patients receive. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com. Horizon BCBSNJ is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association serving more than 3.4 million members.

About The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey: The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey is committed to working alongside those who can help us improve our neighbors’ health, inform their health decisions and inspire them to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. The Foundation’s funding pillars are Caring, Connecting and Creating. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey is the sole member of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, both of which are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit www.Horizonblue.com/Foundation

About the NJSIAA: Established in 1918, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) is a voluntary, non-profit organization comprised of 436 accredited public and non-public high schools. A member of the National Federation of State High School Associations, the NJSIAA conducts tournaments and crowns champions in 33 sports. Championship competition for girls is sponsored in basketball, bowling, cross country, fencing, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, outdoor track, winter track, volleyball, and wrestling. Boys’ championships are determined in baseball, basketball, bowling, cross country, fencing, football, golf, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, tennis, outdoor track, winter track, volleyball, and wrestling.