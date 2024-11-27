Haoxi Health Technology Limited Awarded a RMB30 Milllion Framework Contract to Provide Digital Advertising Services for Tengyuan Media Advertising Co., Ltd.

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haoxi Health Technology Limited (the “Company” or “HAO”), an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, today announced the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Beijing Haoxi Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Haoxi”) was awarded a Recharge Service Framework Contract (the “Contract”) to provide comprehensive digital advertising services with a budget of RMB30 million for Tengyuan Media Advertising Co., Ltd. (“Tengyuan") and its clients.

Pursuant to the Contract, Tengyuan has authorized Beijing Haoxi to produce customized internet marketing services through its network of media platforms that align with Tengyuan’s unique business needs. Over the next year, Beijing Haoxi will also utilize its marketing expertise to help promote and enhance competitiveness for Tengyuan and its clients, according to the Contract.

Mr. Zhen Fan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that, “Partnering with Tengyuan is a pivotal milestone in our strategic roadmap. We look forward to enhancing our service capabilities and market position, ultimately delivering greater value for our clients.”

“This Contract not only brings significant economic benefits to the Company but also supports our ongoing transformation to the digital marketing industry. We are confident that our collaboration with Tengyuan will help drive innovation and growth within the industry.”

About Haoxi Health Technology Limited



Haoxi Health Technology Limited is an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, specializing in serving healthcare industry advertiser clients. The Company’s growth is driven by the rise of news feed ads and the rapid development of the healthcare sector. The Company offers one-stop online marketing solutions, especially in online short video marketing, helping advertisers acquire and retain customers on popular platforms in China, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. The Company is dedicated to reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and providing easy online marketing solutions to advertisers. For more information, please visit: http://ir.haoximedia.com.



Forward-Looking Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.



