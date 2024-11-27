Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis by treatment into Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiotherapy and Biological Therapy Through 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2024 to 2034 is expected to experience a substantial increase in size, growing from USD 37.5 billion in 2024 to USD 112.8 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.7%. This robust expansion is driven by an increase in the global prevalence of lung cancer, advancements in cancer therapeutics, and a growing pipeline of innovative treatment options. Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, creating an urgent demand for effective therapies and treatments, thus fueling the market growth.

At present, cell and gene therapy are still considered as emerging options in the therapy of diverse cancers such as lung cancer. These therapies have a significant shift towards more personalized and focused approaches to cancer treatment; these options are bound to lead to better outcomes in patients who do not respond well to standard therapies such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Gene and cell therapies present themselves as a broad avenue of possibilities for innovation and progress in the context of the lung cancer therapeutics market.

Lung cancer, especially non-small cell lung cancer NSCLC, hosts a number of specific genetic mutations which drive tumor growth, including EGFR, ALK, and ROS1 mutations. Unfortunately, most traditional treatments are not effective against tumors with these mutations. Conversely, cell and gene therapies represent very precise approaches. Gene modification by means of gene-editing technologies, including CRISPR-Cas9, can manipulate genes inside the cancerous cells and potentially correct mutations or stop the ability of cancer to grow.

Such is the case with gene therapies that target mutations in EGFR, which would directly alter the pathways contributing to uncontrolled cell growth in lung cancer patients. It is such a degree of specificity that allows for effective treatment.

In conclusion, cell and gene therapies are emerging as one of the fastest-growing therapeutic landscapes in the treatment of lung cancer. Thus, considering the large number of therapies already under clinical trials and some nearing their regulatory approval, this segment of the lung cancer therapeutics market is going to exhibit rapid growth.

Country-wise Insights

The section outlines the top nations expanding in the worldwide lung cancer treatments market. The table summarizes specific countries' CAGRs, and the data highlights major trends, projects, and corporate contributions that help place the country in the global scene. This data enables investor to closely monitor and study recent trends in chronological order.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 17.6% China 17.0% South Korea 15.4% Germany 13.2% Australia 10.4% United States 6.6%

A Strong Focus On Patient Safety and Approvals of Breakthrough Therapies Has Accelerated Growth in The United States

USA lung cancer therapeutics market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% between 2024 and 2034. Currently, it holds the highest share in the North American market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Emphasis on patient safety and quality healthcare provided within the United States is a strong driver of growth in the lung cancer therapeutics market. In recent years, the USA healthcare system has increasingly worked toward better alignment and improvement in treatment outcomes with minimum patient risks, especially in cancer care. This focus has been at the forefront of spearheading advances within lung cancer therapies, emphasizing effectiveness, safety, and approach by the patient.

With the help of the FDA that is instrumental in assuring new therapies reach high standards, not only for safety but also for effectiveness. Specifically, breakthrough therapies and orphan drugs are considered for FDA accelerated approval, which has contributed to innovation in targeted therapies and immunotherapies against lung cancer. These therapies include immune checkpoint inhibitors and tyrosine kinase inhibitors, which have better safety profiles than cytotoxic chemotherapy by having fewer side effects and more personalized manners of approach.

China's Strategic Emphasis On Innovation Has Led to Increased Investment in Research and Development in Oncology

China’s lung cancer therapeutics market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 17% between 2024 and 2034. Currently, it holds the highest share in the East Asia market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The growth of the biotechnology industry in China, coupled with government policies, has favorably positioned the country as an attractive location for therapeutic manufacturing companies in the oncology segment.

The companies in the country are regularly participating in developing and manufacturing cancer therapeutics for lung cancer with the support of advanced technologies and research capabilities. These low-cost productions by the domestic manufacturers make treatments relatively efficient and more accessible to a greater mass.

At the same time, strategic focusing on innovation by Chinese authorities encourages enhanced investment in research and development, often in collaboration with leading academic institutions and international partners. This has facilitated the introduction of new cancer therapies tailored to the specific needs of the local market.

Additionally, China as a significant exporter of lung cancer therapeutics to multiple other markets, adding to its influence within the global cancer treatment industry.

India’s Growing Healthcare Expenditure Is Propelling the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Forward

India’s lung cancer therapeutics market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 17.6% between 2024 and 2034. Currently, it holds the highest share in the South Asia & Pacific market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The increasing trend in healthcare expenditure in India is the principal growth driver for this market. With economic growth, India has risen equally to the occasion and increased spending in both public and private sectors on healthcare to upgrade medical infrastructure, accessibility, and innovation.

This growth is partly propelled by the government's efforts to enhance healthcare delivery through Ayushman Bharat and other health schemes, which increase access to affordable healthcare. Such programs expand care coverage for millions of underserved citizens, thus providing early diagnosis and subsequently early treatment of lung cancer. With better access to hospitals, diagnostics, and specialist care, more patients are receiving timely treatment, which, in turn, increases demand for lung cancer therapeutics.

A Full Report Overview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lung-cancer-therapeutics-market

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global lung cancer therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 112.8 billion by 2034 , growing at a CAGR of 11.7% .

, growing at a . The market is driven by the rising prevalence of lung cancer, advanced immunotherapy treatments, and the increasing adoption of personalized medicine.

The North American region currently holds the largest market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see rapid market growth.

Key therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, and ALK inhibitors are dominating the treatment landscape.

such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, and ALK inhibitors are dominating the treatment landscape. Clinical trials and R&D investments will play a critical role in shaping the market, as new drug candidates advance through the pipeline.

will play a critical role in shaping the market, as new drug candidates advance through the pipeline. Government support, regulatory approvals, and increasing healthcare budgets are key factors driving market growth.

“The lung cancer therapeutics market is at a pivotal moment, with innovative treatments like immunotherapy transforming the way we approach this deadly disease. As personalized medicine and targeted therapies gain ground, the industry is poised for substantial growth over the next decade. The market’s expansion will be significantly influenced by breakthroughs in early detection, regulatory approvals, and collaborations between pharmaceutical giants and emerging biotech firms.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

High Adoption Precision Medicine Is Emerging as A Transformative Driver in The Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Precision medicine, more commonly known as personalized medicine, focuses on tailoring medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient. It considers the genetics of a patient, environmental aspects and lifestyle in order to improve therapies that are greatly targeted hence improved in their outcomes, with minimal side effects. Precision medicine, because of several reasons, is more liable to bring innovation and growth within the lung cancer therapeutics market due to such implications. It is among one of the most rapidly growing sectors.

Precision medicine, as the term would suggest, involves personalization of therapy, considering genetic and molecular features of a tumor. In lung cancer, especially NSCLC, several genetic mutations, including those of EGFR, ALK, ROS1, and BRAF, have been recognized as one of the critical players in exhibiting the tumor growth.

With increased accessibility and affordability of genomic testing, precision medicine is the new treatment option in treating lung cancer. Whereas previously one broad-spectrum treatment, such as chemotherapy, was being offered to a majority of the lung cancer patients, genomic testing helps in developing a more differential understanding of the genetic profile of one's own cancer.

Precision medicine is changing the face of the lung cancer therapeutics market, as it increasingly allows treatments to be both more personalized and effective. Genetic mutation identification, biomarker-driven therapies, and a reduction in unnecessary treatments- precision medicine is driving better outcomes and fueling market growth.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Day by Day Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Immunotherapies: Immunotherapy treatments, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors, have demonstrated significant efficacy in clinical trials, leading to a shift in the treatment paradigm. Companies focusing on the development of new immunotherapies have a lucrative opportunity to capitalize on this growing demand.

Immunotherapy treatments, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors, have demonstrated significant efficacy in clinical trials, leading to a shift in the treatment paradigm. Companies focusing on the development of new immunotherapies have a lucrative opportunity to capitalize on this growing demand. Expansion in Emerging Markets: The Asia-Pacific region, especially China and India, presents significant growth opportunities due to the increasing incidence of lung cancer and improving access to healthcare. Companies entering these markets can benefit from both growing patient populations and evolving healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region, especially China and India, presents significant growth opportunities due to the increasing incidence of lung cancer and improving access to healthcare. Companies entering these markets can benefit from both growing patient populations and evolving healthcare infrastructure. Targeted Therapies and Personalized Medicine: Personalized medicine, enabled by genetic profiling and biomarker testing, is expected to enhance therapeutic outcomes. The demand for targeted therapies that focus on specific mutations in lung cancer cells will continue to rise, offering ample opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms.

Personalized medicine, enabled by genetic profiling and biomarker testing, is expected to enhance therapeutic outcomes. The demand for targeted therapies that focus on specific mutations in lung cancer cells will continue to rise, offering ample opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms. Government Initiatives and Healthcare Funding: Increased government initiatives and funding towards cancer research, particularly for lung cancer, present an opportunity for market players to collaborate on innovation and benefit from favorable policies and reimbursements.

Preference to Immuno-Oncology Combination Therapies Are Emerging as A Prominent Driver in The Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Immuno-oncology combination therapies have now to emerge as a significant driver in the lung cancer therapeutics market, offering fresh approaches to novel cancer treatment options by a mix of multiple immune-based therapies.

Of these combinations, the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in particular, including PD-(L)1 and CTLA-4 inhibitors, shows promising activity to enhance the body's immune response against the lung cancer cells. Although immuno-oncology therapies have already changed the face of cancer care, further combination with other treatment modalities will pave the way for more effective and personalized treatments in lung cancer.

This reflects the overall trend toward precision medicine, with clinical trials in this area becoming increasingly complex, and a growing appreciation that combination therapies will afford the best chance for durable responses in lung cancer patients.

New combination therapies in immuno-oncology are also extending the arrays of lung cancer treatment options, including for those patients with advanced or metastatic disease who have very limited options with conventional therapies. The possibility of combining immune checkpoint inhibitors with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or other targeted agents extends the potential numbers of patients benefiting from immuno-oncology, even patients whose cancers might not have responded to immunotherapies alone.

Regional Analysis of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market:

North America: Dominates the market, accounting for the largest market share. High adoption of innovative treatments and therapies. Significant R&D investment in lung cancer therapeutics.

Europe: Strong market growth, with the UK, Germany, and France being key contributors. Increasing awareness and early detection programs.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, driven by rising lung cancer incidence in countries like China and India. Expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing government spending.

Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Slower growth but steady demand for lung cancer treatments due to rising cancer awareness. Market expansion driven by increasing healthcare access in these regions.











Competitive Landscape

The lung cancer therapeutics market is witnessing fierce competition, driven by rapid advancements in targeted therapies. Leading healthcare companies are actively working on innovative treatment options while focusing on developing cost-effective solutions. To maintain a competitive advantage in this fast-evolving industry, companies are increasingly forming strategic partnerships with research institutions to enhance treatment accessibility and stay ahead in the market.

Industry Updates:

March 2024: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched Versavo , a biosimilar of Roche's Avastin , in the UK. This cancer drug is approved for treating a range of cancers, including metastatic colorectal and lung cancers, among others, as per a regulatory filing.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched , a biosimilar of Roche's , in the UK. This cancer drug is approved for treating a range of cancers, including metastatic colorectal and lung cancers, among others, as per a regulatory filing. May 2024: The FDA granted approval for Imdelltra™ (Tarlatamab-dlLe) , the first-ever T-cell engager therapy for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. This approval represents a major breakthrough in cancer therapy, expanding treatment options for patients.

The granted approval for , the first-ever T-cell engager therapy for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. This approval represents a major breakthrough in cancer therapy, expanding treatment options for patients. April 2024: Shilpa Medicare announced the launch of PEMRYDI RTU , a ready-to-use pemetrexed formulation by Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the USA. This product, now covered by a permanent J-code from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) , offers convenience and improved accessibility to lung cancer patients.

announced the launch of , a ready-to-use pemetrexed formulation by in the USA. This product, now covered by a permanent J-code from the , offers convenience and improved accessibility to lung cancer patients. April 2024: ImmunityBio reported positive overall survival results for Anktiva combined with checkpoint inhibitors in treating non-small cell lung cancer. The company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the registration process for Anktiva in lung cancer therapy.

reported positive overall survival results for combined with checkpoint inhibitors in treating non-small cell lung cancer. The company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the registration process for in lung cancer therapy. August 2024: The USA approved RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw) in combination with LAZCLUZE™ (lazertinib) as the first-line chemotherapy-free treatment for patients with advanced EGFR-mutated lung cancer. This approval establishes it as the only regimen to show superior progression-free survival compared to osimertinib.



Leading Lung Cancer Therapeutics Brands

AstraZeneca F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Merck & Co., Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Pfizer Inc. Eli Lilly and Company Novartis AG Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Amgen Inc. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Fresenius Kabi AG Viatris Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



Key Segments of Market Report

By Drug Class:

The lung cancer therapeutics market includes cytotoxic chemotherapy drugs, targeted therapies, and angiogenesis inhibitors. Cytotoxic chemotherapy drugs are classified as platinum-based chemotherapy, taxanes, antimetabolites, and other chemotherapy agents. Targeted therapies include EGFR inhibitors. tyrosine kinases inhibitors, PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors, BRAF inhibitors, KRAS inhibitors, and other targeted therapies. Angiogenesis inhibitors are divided into bevacizumab and ramuciraumab.

By Formulation:

The segment is classified into injectable and oral formulations. Injectables are trifurcated into premixed infusion solution for intravenous infusion, sterile solution for intravenous injection, and lyophilized powder for reconstitution for intravenous infusion. Oral formulation is categorized into tablets and capsules.

By Molecule Type:

Small and large molecules are included in this category.

By Cancer Type:

The market is divided into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional and retail sales are two distribution channels of this segment. Institutional sales are classified into hospitals and specialty centers, cancer research centers, and government and non-government organizations. Retail sales are divided into retail and specialty pharmacies.

By Region:

Information about the leading countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

German Translation:

Der Markt für Lungenkrebstherapeutika wird zwischen 2024 und 2034 voraussichtlich einen erheblichen Größenzuwachs erfahren, von 37,5 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2024 auf 112,8 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2034 , was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 11,7 % entspricht. Diese robuste Expansion ist auf eine Zunahme der weltweiten Prävalenz von Lungenkrebs, Fortschritte in der Krebstherapie und eine wachsende Zahl innovativer Behandlungsmöglichkeiten zurückzuführen. Lungenkrebs bleibt eine der häufigsten krebsbedingten Todesursachen weltweit, was einen dringenden Bedarf an wirksamen Therapien und Behandlungen schafft und so das Marktwachstum ankurbelt.

Ab 2024 ist der Markt mit der Einführung neuartiger Therapien wie Immuncheckpoint-Inhibitoren und zielgerichteten Therapien, die in klinischen Studien vielversprechende Ergebnisse gezeigt haben, auf Wachstum eingestellt . Die Einführung der Präzisionsmedizin und Fortschritte bei der Identifizierung von Biomarkern dürften die Patientenergebnisse verbessern und zu einer höheren Marktexpansionsrate beitragen. Darüber hinaus treiben behördliche Zulassungen für neue Therapien und wachsende Investitionen im Gesundheitswesen in der Onkologie den Markt weiter voran.

Regional gesehen verzeichnet der Markt sowohl in Industrie- als auch in Schwellenländern ein starkes Wachstum. Nordamerika hält den größten Marktanteil, was auf eine hohe Zahl von Lungenkrebsfällen, eine fortschrittliche Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und erhebliche F&E-Investitionen zurückzuführen ist. Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum erlebt jedoch ein schnelles Wachstum aufgrund eines Anstiegs der Lungenkrebsinzidenzraten und erhöhter Gesundheitsausgaben in Ländern wie China und Indien.

Im Prognosezeitraum wird auf dem Markt für Lungenkrebstherapeutika ein Paradigmenwechsel bei der Behandlung erwartet, wobei Immuntherapie, personalisierte Medizin und Kombinationstherapien eine zentrale Rolle spielen. Die kontinuierliche Weiterentwicklung der Behandlungslandschaft sowie ein starker Fokus auf Früherkennung werden der Schlüssel zur Bekämpfung der hohen Sterblichkeitsrate bei Lungenkrebs und zur Verbesserung der Prognose für Patienten weltweit sein.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie:

Der globale Markt für Lungenkrebstherapeutika soll bis 2034 voraussichtlich ein Volumen von 112,8 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen und damit eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 11,7 % aufweisen .

erreichen und damit eine durchschnittliche aufweisen . Der Markt wird durch die steigende Zahl an Lungenkrebserkrankungen, moderne Immuntherapien und die zunehmende Nutzung personalisierter Medizin angetrieben.

Der nordamerikanische Raum hält derzeit den größten Marktanteil, während für den asiatisch-pazifischen Raum ein schnelles Marktwachstum erwartet wird.

Wichtige Therapien wie Immuncheckpoint-Inhibitoren, EGFR-Inhibitoren und ALK-Inhibitoren dominieren die Behandlungslandschaft.

wie Immuncheckpoint-Inhibitoren, EGFR-Inhibitoren und ALK-Inhibitoren dominieren die Behandlungslandschaft. Klinische Studien und Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung werden bei der Gestaltung des Marktes eine entscheidende Rolle spielen, da immer mehr neue Arzneimittelkandidaten in der Pipeline voranschreiten.

werden bei der Gestaltung des Marktes eine entscheidende Rolle spielen, da immer mehr neue Arzneimittelkandidaten in der Pipeline voranschreiten. Staatliche Unterstützung, behördliche Genehmigungen und steigende Gesundheitsbudgets sind die Hauptfaktoren, die das Marktwachstum vorantreiben.

„Der Markt für Lungenkrebstherapien befindet sich in einem entscheidenden Moment, da innovative Behandlungen wie die Immuntherapie unseren Umgang mit dieser tödlichen Krankheit verändern. Da personalisierte Medizin und zielgerichtete Therapien immer mehr an Bedeutung gewinnen, ist die Branche im nächsten Jahrzehnt auf ein erhebliches Wachstum eingestellt. Die Expansion des Marktes wird maßgeblich von Durchbrüchen bei der Früherkennung, behördlichen Zulassungen und Kooperationen zwischen Pharmariesen und aufstrebenden Biotech-Unternehmen beeinflusst“, sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Einblicke in die Komponenten:

Immuntherapie: Als Schlüsselkomponente der modernen Lungenkrebsbehandlung hat die Immuntherapie die Patientenversorgung revolutioniert, insbesondere mit Immun-Checkpoint-Inhibitoren wie Nivolumab und Pembrolizumab.

Als Schlüsselkomponente der modernen Lungenkrebsbehandlung hat die Immuntherapie die Patientenversorgung revolutioniert, insbesondere mit Immun-Checkpoint-Inhibitoren wie Nivolumab und Pembrolizumab. Zielgerichtete Therapie: Zielgerichtete Therapien wie EGFR-Hemmer (z. B. Osimertinib) und ALK-Hemmer (z. B. Crizotinib) werden häufig zur Behandlung spezifischer Mutationen bei Patienten mit nicht-kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) eingesetzt.

Zielgerichtete Therapien wie EGFR-Hemmer (z. B. Osimertinib) und ALK-Hemmer (z. B. Crizotinib) werden häufig zur Behandlung spezifischer Mutationen bei Patienten mit nicht-kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) eingesetzt. Chemotherapie: Obwohl neuere Therapien im Mittelpunkt stehen, bleibt die Chemotherapie ein integraler Bestandteil der Behandlung, insbesondere in den späteren Stadien von Lungenkrebs.

Obwohl neuere Therapien im Mittelpunkt stehen, bleibt die Chemotherapie ein integraler Bestandteil der Behandlung, insbesondere in den späteren Stadien von Lungenkrebs. Chirurgische und strahlentherapeutische Behandlungen: Chirurgische Eingriffe und Strahlentherapie sind für Patienten mit Lungenkrebs im Frühstadium nach wie vor von entscheidender Bedeutung, da sie neben systemischen Therapien kurative Behandlungsmöglichkeiten bieten.

Tägliche Chancen auf dem Markt für Lungenkrebstherapeutika:

Wachsende Nachfrage nach Immuntherapien: Immuntherapien, insbesondere Immuncheckpoint-Inhibitoren, haben in klinischen Studien eine signifikante Wirksamkeit gezeigt, was zu einem Paradigmenwechsel in der Behandlung geführt hat. Unternehmen, die sich auf die Entwicklung neuer Immuntherapien konzentrieren, haben eine lukrative Gelegenheit, von dieser wachsenden Nachfrage zu profitieren.

Immuntherapien, insbesondere Immuncheckpoint-Inhibitoren, haben in klinischen Studien eine signifikante Wirksamkeit gezeigt, was zu einem Paradigmenwechsel in der Behandlung geführt hat. Unternehmen, die sich auf die Entwicklung neuer Immuntherapien konzentrieren, haben eine lukrative Gelegenheit, von dieser wachsenden Nachfrage zu profitieren. Expansion in Schwellenmärkte: Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum, insbesondere China und Indien, bietet aufgrund der steigenden Zahl an Lungenkrebserkrankungen und des verbesserten Zugangs zur Gesundheitsversorgung erhebliche Wachstumschancen. Unternehmen, die in diese Märkte eintreten, können sowohl von wachsenden Patientenzahlen als auch von der sich entwickelnden Gesundheitsinfrastruktur profitieren.

Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum, insbesondere China und Indien, bietet aufgrund der steigenden Zahl an Lungenkrebserkrankungen und des verbesserten Zugangs zur Gesundheitsversorgung erhebliche Wachstumschancen. Unternehmen, die in diese Märkte eintreten, können sowohl von wachsenden Patientenzahlen als auch von der sich entwickelnden Gesundheitsinfrastruktur profitieren. Zielgerichtete Therapien und personalisierte Medizin: Personalisierte Medizin, die durch genetische Profilerstellung und Biomarkertests ermöglicht wird, dürfte die Therapieergebnisse verbessern. Die Nachfrage nach zielgerichteten Therapien, die sich auf bestimmte Mutationen in Lungenkrebszellen konzentrieren, wird weiter steigen und bietet Pharmaunternehmen und Biotech-Firmen reichlich Gelegenheiten.

Personalisierte Medizin, die durch genetische Profilerstellung und Biomarkertests ermöglicht wird, dürfte die Therapieergebnisse verbessern. Die Nachfrage nach zielgerichteten Therapien, die sich auf bestimmte Mutationen in Lungenkrebszellen konzentrieren, wird weiter steigen und bietet Pharmaunternehmen und Biotech-Firmen reichlich Gelegenheiten. Regierungsinitiativen und Gesundheitsfinanzierung: Verstärkte Regierungsinitiativen und -finanzierungen für die Krebsforschung, insbesondere für Lungenkrebs, bieten Marktteilnehmern die Möglichkeit, bei Innovationen zusammenzuarbeiten und von günstigen Richtlinien und Erstattungen zu profitieren.

Markt für Lungenkrebstherapeutika: Wichtigste Wachstums- und Trendfaktoren

Anstieg der Lungenkrebserkrankungen: Die zunehmende Verbreitung des Rauchens und der Belastung durch Umweltgifte treiben die Zahl der Lungenkrebsfälle weiter in die Höhe und tragen dazu bei, dass wirksame Therapeutika benötigt werden.

Die zunehmende Verbreitung des Rauchens und der Belastung durch Umweltgifte treiben die Zahl der Lungenkrebsfälle weiter in die Höhe und tragen dazu bei, dass wirksame Therapeutika benötigt werden. Technologischer Fortschritt: Die Entwicklung der Präzisionsmedizin und verbesserter Diagnosetechniken, einschließlich Flüssigbiopsie und genetischer Profilierung, dürfte die Wirksamkeit der Lungenkrebsbehandlung deutlich steigern.

Die Entwicklung der Präzisionsmedizin und verbesserter Diagnosetechniken, einschließlich Flüssigbiopsie und genetischer Profilierung, dürfte die Wirksamkeit der Lungenkrebsbehandlung deutlich steigern. Personalisierte Behandlungsansätze: Der Wandel hin zur personalisierten Medizin, bei der die Behandlungen auf individuelle genetische Profile zugeschnitten sind, bietet Pharmaunternehmen erhebliche Wachstumschancen.

Der Wandel hin zur personalisierten Medizin, bei der die Behandlungen auf individuelle genetische Profile zugeschnitten sind, bietet Pharmaunternehmen erhebliche Wachstumschancen. Strategische Kooperationen und Übernahmen: Pharmaunternehmen arbeiten zunehmend mit Biotechnologiefirmen zusammen, um Zugang zu neuen Technologien und Therapien zu erhalten, und schaffen so ein wettbewerbsorientiertes Marktumfeld.

Regionale Analyse des Marktes für Lungenkrebstherapeutika:

Nordamerika: Dominiert den Markt und verfügt über den größten Marktanteil. Hohe Akzeptanz innovativer Behandlungen und Therapien. Erhebliche F&E-Investitionen in die Behandlung von Lungenkrebs.

Europa: Starkes Marktwachstum, wobei Großbritannien, Deutschland und Frankreich die Hauptbeiträge leisten. Sensibilisierung und Früherkennungsprogramme.

Asien-Pazifik: Am schnellsten wachsende Region, bedingt durch die steigende Zahl an Lungenkrebserkrankungen in Ländern wie China und Indien. Ausbau der Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und Erhöhung der Staatsausgaben.

Lateinamerika, Naher Osten und Afrika: Langsameres Wachstum, aber stetige Nachfrage nach Lungenkrebsbehandlungen aufgrund des steigenden Krebsbewusstseins. Die Marktexpansion wird durch den verbesserten Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung in diesen Regionen vorangetrieben.





Wettbewerbsumfeld

Der Markt für Lungenkrebstherapeutika ist einem harten Wettbewerb ausgesetzt, der durch die raschen Fortschritte bei zielgerichteten Therapien angetrieben wird. Führende Gesundheitsunternehmen arbeiten aktiv an innovativen Behandlungsmöglichkeiten und konzentrieren sich dabei auf die Entwicklung kostengünstiger Lösungen. Um in dieser sich schnell entwickelnden Branche einen Wettbewerbsvorteil zu behalten, gehen Unternehmen zunehmend strategische Partnerschaften mit Forschungseinrichtungen ein, um die Behandlungszugänglichkeit zu verbessern und auf dem Markt die Nase vorn zu behalten.

Branchen-Updates:

März 2024: Reddy's Laboratories bringt Versavo , ein Biosimilar von Roches Avastin , in Großbritannien auf den Markt. Dieses Krebsmedikament ist laut einer Zulassungsanmeldung für die Behandlung einer Reihe von Krebsarten zugelassen, darunter unter anderem metastasierten Dickdarm- und Lungenkrebs.

Reddy's Laboratories bringt , ein Biosimilar von Roches , in Großbritannien auf den Markt. Dieses Krebsmedikament ist laut einer Zulassungsanmeldung für die Behandlung einer Reihe von Krebsarten zugelassen, darunter unter anderem metastasierten Dickdarm- und Lungenkrebs. Mai 2024: Die FDA erteilt die Zulassung für Imdelltra™ (Tarlatamab-dlLe) , die erste T-Zell-Aktivator-Therapie für kleinzelligen Lungenkrebs im fortgeschrittenen Stadium. Diese Zulassung stellt einen großen Durchbruch in der Krebstherapie dar und erweitert die Behandlungsmöglichkeiten für Patienten.

Die erteilt die Zulassung für , die erste T-Zell-Aktivator-Therapie für kleinzelligen Lungenkrebs im fortgeschrittenen Stadium. Diese Zulassung stellt einen großen Durchbruch in der Krebstherapie dar und erweitert die Behandlungsmöglichkeiten für Patienten. April 2024: Shilpa Medicare kündigte die Markteinführung von PEMRYDI ​​RTU an , einer gebrauchsfertigen Pemetrexed-Formulierung von Amneal Pharmaceuticals in den USA. Dieses Produkt, das jetzt durch einen permanenten J-Code der Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) abgedeckt ist , bietet Lungenkrebspatienten Komfort und verbesserte Zugänglichkeit.

kündigte die Markteinführung von an , einer gebrauchsfertigen Pemetrexed-Formulierung von in den USA. Dieses Produkt, das jetzt durch einen permanenten J-Code der abgedeckt ist , bietet Lungenkrebspatienten Komfort und verbesserte Zugänglichkeit. April 2024: ImmunityBio meldete positive Gesamtüberlebensergebnisse für Anktiva in Kombination mit Checkpoint-Inhibitoren bei der Behandlung von nicht-kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs. Das Unternehmen plant ein Treffen mit der FDA, um den Registrierungsprozess für Anktiva in der Lungenkrebstherapie zu besprechen.

meldete positive Gesamtüberlebensergebnisse für in Kombination mit Checkpoint-Inhibitoren bei der Behandlung von nicht-kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs. Das Unternehmen plant ein Treffen mit der FDA, um den Registrierungsprozess für in der Lungenkrebstherapie zu besprechen. August 2024: Die USA haben RYBREVANT® (Amivantamab-vmjw) in Kombination mit LAZCLUZE™ (Lazertinib) als chemotherapiefreie Erstlinienbehandlung für Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem EGFR-mutiertem Lungenkrebs zugelassen . Diese Zulassung macht es zum einzigen Regime, das im Vergleich zu Osimertinib ein überlegenes progressionsfreies Überleben aufweist .



Führende Marken für Lungenkrebstherapeutika

AstraZeneca F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Merck & Co., Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Pfizer Inc. Eli Lilly und Company Novartis AG Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Amgen Inc. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Fresenius Kohl AG Viatris Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



Authored By

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

The global Lung Cancer Surgery Market was valued at US$ 1.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1.98 Billion by 2029, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey.

The leukemia therapeutics treatment market valuation is US$ 15,246.7 million in 2023. In 2022, the value was US$ 14,504.8 million. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The global digital psychotherapeutics market size is projected to be worth US$ 1.06 billion in 2023. Over the next ten years, global digital psychotherapeutics demand is likely to accelerate at 27.6% CAGR.

The global sales of wearable healthcare devices market are estimated to be worth USD 19,163.1 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 43,327.4 million by 2034

The global sales of ultrasound conductivity gels market are estimated to be worth USD 325.9 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 690.7 million by 2034.

The global sales of contrast media injectors market is estimated to be worth USD 4,949 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 8,832.8 million by 2034.

The global sales of anaesthesia machines market is estimated to be worth USD 11,126.0 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 17,780.9 million by 2034.

The global sales of dermal fillers market are estimated to be worth USD 6,411.8 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 8,819.6 million by 2034.

The Acetaminophen-Opioid Combination market is estimated to be worth USD 3,144.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4,522.6 million by 2034

The cardiac rehabilitation market is estimated to reach USD 2,343.5 million in 2024. Revenue is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centres in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube