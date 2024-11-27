Air Suspension Industry Business Report 2024-2030, Focus on AccuAir Suspension, BWI, Continental, Dunlop, Firestone, Hitachi,. Mando, ThyssenKrupp, WABCO

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Suspension - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Air Suspension was estimated at US$7.9 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Air Suspension Market, offering independent assessments of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. It includes in-depth regional analysis covering key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Detailed company profiles of major players like AccuAir Suspension, Bwi Group, Continental AG, and others are also provided. Buyers will receive complimentary updates for one year, ensuring they stay informed of the latest market developments.

The Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension Technology segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, reaching US$6.1 Billion by 2030, while the Electronically Controlled Air Suspension Technology segment is expected to expand at a 5.8% CAGR over the same period. Regionally, the U.S. market is estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2023, and China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR, reaching $2.6 Billion by 2030. Other significant regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, also exhibit notable growth trends.

The report offers a detailed market analysis, encompassing all major geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights into the market presence of leading players across various geographies. Additionally, it highlights future trends and key drivers, shaping the industry's growth trajectory, and offers actionable insights to help businesses identify revenue opportunities and make strategic decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Air Suspension Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Air Suspension - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Ride Comfort and Vehicle Performance Throws the Spotlight on Air Suspension Systems

Technological Innovations Propel Growth in Advanced Air Suspension Technologies

Rising Adoption of Luxury and High-End Vehicles Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Integration of Smart Suspension Systems Strengthens Business Case for Enhanced Vehicle Dynamics

Growing Focus on Fuel Efficiency and Emissions Reduction Drives Adoption of Lightweight Air Suspension Components

Increasing Popularity of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Influences Air Suspension Technology

Advancements in Air Spring Materials and Designs Generate Opportunities for Improved Durability and Performance

Expansion of Commercial Vehicle Sector Drives Adoption in Heavy-Duty Air Suspension Applications

Consumer Preference for Customizable Ride Drives Demand for Adjustable Air Suspension Systems

Impact of Aftermarket Trends on the Air Suspension Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 19 Featured)

AccuAir Suspension

Bwi Group

Continental AG

Dunlop Systems & Components Limited

Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Mando Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

WABCO Holdings Inc.

