Automotive Logistics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 634.26 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Logistics Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 313.99 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 634.26 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Automotive Logistics Market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for seamless supply chain operations, evolving consumer preferences, and the surge in electric vehicle (EV) production. Our new report provides an exhaustive analysis of current market dynamics, opportunities, and challenges that industry players need to navigate in order to remain at the forefront.

Key Highlights of the Report Include:

Market Forecasts & Trends: Gain access to detailed market projections and emerging trends that will shape the Automotive Logistics landscape from 2024 to 2030.

Strategic Insights: Explore competitive insights, industry best practices, and key strategies to optimize logistics efficiency in response to rising customer expectations and environmental regulations.

Segmentation Analysis: Dive deep into market segments including Mode of Transportation, Services for Logistics, Type of Vehicle, and key regions influencing market performance.

Technology & Innovation Focus: Understand how technological innovations, such as AI-driven route optimization, blockchain for enhanced transparency, and the rise of autonomous vehicles, are transforming the logistics value chain.

Global and Regional Breakdown: Benefit from a comprehensive geographical analysis, highlighting the region’s leading the charge and emerging as key markets for investment.

Why This Report Matters?

Industry stakeholders including manufacturers, logistics providers, and technology integrators can leverage this report to develop data-driven strategies that boost operational efficiency and support sustainable growth. The report's insights are tailored to support high-level decision-making and facilitate partnerships that drive long-term success.

Global Automotive Logistics Market Overview

Surge in Global Vehicle Production Boosting Demand: The growth of the Automotive Logistics Market is propelled by the increase in worldwide vehicle manufacturing, encompassing conventional, electric, and autonomous automobiles. The increasing production necessitates effective logistical strategies to oversee the intricate supply chain, from raw materials to ultimate delivery. Manufacturers, in their pursuit of satisfying varied consumer demands, rely on logistics providers to facilitate prompt deliveries, hence driving growth in this dynamic industry.

Increasing Focus on Supply Chain Optimization: Industry leaders are progressively emphasizing supply chain optimization, a crucial catalyst for the Automotive Logistics Market. As technology use increases—particularly in AI-driven analytics, IoT tracking, and blockchain—companies are pursuing logistics solutions that lower costs, decrease transit times, and improve transparency. This transition is driving the demand for sophisticated logistics services that offer real-time data analytics, resulting in enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness in operations.

Growth of Electric Vehicles (EVs) & Component Complexity: The swift proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) is a major catalyst for the Automotive Logistics Market. The production of electric vehicles necessitates specialized logistics to handle intricate components such as lithium-ion batteries, which require stringent safety and regulatory adherence. As electric vehicle manufacturers increase production, the demand for logistics providers with expertise in addressing these specific difficulties is escalating, fostering industry growth and creating opportunity for specialized logistics solutions.

High Operational Costs Impacting Profit Margins: A principal constraint in the Automotive Logistics Market is the elevated operational expenses related to gasoline, labor, and fleet maintenance. Escalating costs are constricting profit margins, compelling logistics firms to enhance efficiency while maintaining service quality. This difficulty is particularly evident in areas with fluctuating fuel prices or labor shortages, which may impede market growth if cost-control strategies are not effectively executed.

Stringent Regulatory Compliance & Environmental Standards: Strict regulatory mandates concerning emissions, safety standards, and environmental sustainability present a challenge to the Automotive Logistics Market. Logistics firms must adhere to these regulations, frequently requiring investments in sustainable fleets and emissions-reducing technologies. Compliance expenses may hinder smaller entities and elevate operational complexity, so affecting the overall growth trajectory of the sector.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Geopolitical Instabilities: Unforeseen supply chain interruptions, caused by geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and natural calamities, pose a considerable constraint on the Automotive Logistics Market. These variables may result in delays, elevated freight costs, and unpredictability in delivery timelines, undermining the efficacy of logistics operations. Organizations require comprehensive contingency plans to alleviate these risks, hence introducing an additional layer of complexity to the logistics process.

Geographical Dominance

Europe occupies a preeminent position in the Automotive Logistics Market, propelled by its established automotive manufacturing centers and sophisticated infrastructure. The region's focus on electric vehicle production and rigorous environmental rules has stimulated demand for specialist logistics solutions, hence fostering market growth. North America and Asia-Pacific are significant contributors, with strong supply chains facilitating large-scale production, enhancing global market growth and competitiveness among logistics providers.

Key Players Leading The Automotive Logistics Market

The “Global Automotive Logistics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are DHL (Germany), DSV (Denmark), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), Expeditors International (USA), Ryder System, Inc. (USA), Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (Norway), A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S (Denmark), Gefco Group (France).

Global Automotive Logistics Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the market into Mode of Transportation, Services for Logistics, Type of Vehicle, And Geography.

Automotive Logistics Market, by Mode of Transportation Road Transport Rail Transport Sea Transport Air Transport





Automotive Logistics Market, by Services for Logistics



Inbound Logistics Outbound Logistics Aftermarket Logistics Reverse Logistics





Automotive Logistics Market, by Type of Vehicle



Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Electric Vehicles (EVs) Autonomous Vehicles (AVs)





Automotive Logistics Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



