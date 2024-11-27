Pending Home Sales Climbed 2.0% in October, Third Straight Month of Gains

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Highlights

Pending home sales in October increased 2.0%.

Compared to one month ago, pending sales grew in all four major U.S. regions, led by the Northeast.

Year-over-year, contract signings rose in all four U.S. regions, with the West showing the highest increase.

Pending home sales ascended in October – the third consecutive month of increases – according to the National Association of Realtors®. All four major U.S. regions experienced month-over-month gains in transactions, with the Northeast leading the way. Year-over-year, contract signings increased in all four U.S. regions, led by the West.

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI)* – a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings – elevated 2.0% to 77.4 in October. Year-over-year, pending transactions expanded 5.4%. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

“Homebuying momentum is building after nearly two years of suppressed home sales.” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Even with mortgage rates modestly rising despite the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut the short-term interbank lending rate in September, continuous job additions and more housing inventory are bringing more consumers to the market.”

SentriLock lockbox openings rose 7% in October compared to last year.

Pending Home Sales Regional Breakdown

The Northeast PHSI jumped 4.7% from last month to 68.7, up 7.2% from October 2023. The Midwest index grew 4.0% to 77.8 in October, up 1.8% from the previous year.

The South PHSI increased 0.9% to 90.0 in October, up 2.5% from a year ago. The West index edged higher by 0.2% from the prior month to 64.1, up 16.8% from October 2023.

“It’s encouraging to see contract signings increasing in all major regions of the country,” added Yun. “More notable gains from a year ago occurred in the expensive regions of the Northeast and West. The record-high stock market is providing a boost for upper-end home buyers.”

*The Pending Home Sales Index is a leading indicator for the housing sector, based on pending sales of existing homes. A sale is listed as pending when the contract has been signed but the transaction has not closed, though the sale usually is finalized within one or two months of signing.

Pending contracts are good early indicators of upcoming sales closings. However, the amount of time between pending contracts and completed sales is not identical for all home sales. Variations in the length of the process from pending contract to closed sale can be caused by issues such as buyer difficulties with obtaining mortgage financing, home inspection problems, or appraisal issues.

The index is based on a sample that covers about 40% of multiple listing service data each month. In developing the model for the index, it was demonstrated that the level of monthly sales-contract activity parallels the level of closed existing-home sales in the following two months.

An index of 100 is equal to the average level of contract activity during 2001, which was the first year to be examined. By coincidence, the volume of existing-home sales in 2001 fell within the range of 5.0 to 5.5 million, which is considered normal for the current U.S. population.

