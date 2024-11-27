DigiKey’s 16th Annual DigiWish Holiday Giveaway Kicks Off Dec. 1, 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey , a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is excited to launch its 16th annual DigiWish Giveaway on Dec. 1, 2024. DigiKey is kicking off the holiday season early by selecting 24 lucky winners as part of the company’s continued mission to help engineers, designers and makers accelerate progress.

To enter, participants must select one in-stock DigiKey product valued up to $100 USD and comment or post their “wish” on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #DigiWish. One lucky name will be drawn from the list of eligible candidates on each day of the contest, with 24 winners in total. All participants will also be entered in a grand prize drawing for a $500 DigiKey shopping spree.

“We are thrilled to ring in another holiday season with our 16th annual DigiWish social media giveaway,” said Brooks Vigen, senior director of global strategic marketing for DigiKey. “Programs like our DigiWish Giveaway are yet another way DigiKey accelerates progress for every designer, buyer and builder.”

No purchase is necessary for the DigiWish Giveaway, and the promotion is void where restricted and prohibited by law. Entrants are reminded that DigiKey cannot grant wishes for export-restricted products in their respective countries. For entries to be collected, entrants’ DigiWish social media posts must be public.

Visit the DigiWish website for the complete rules and terms and conditions of the 2024 DigiWish Giveaway.

