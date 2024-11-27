Global Packaging Tapes Market to Reach USD 102.5 Billion by 2034, Driven by E-commerce, Logistics, and Sustainability Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging tapes market is set to register a steady growth trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% between 2024 and 2034. Demand for these essential packaging solutions is expected to surge from USD 82.4 billion in 2024 to an impressive USD 102.5 billion by the end of the forecast period, driven by dynamic advancements in logistics, e-commerce, and diverse end-use applications.

The packaging tapes market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing demand across industries such as e-commerce, logistics, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The global surge in online shopping, fueled by the convenience of e-commerce platforms, has led to an amplified need for secure packaging solutions, boosting the demand for packaging tapes. These tapes provide essential sealing, bundling, and securing functions, ensuring product safety during transportation and storage.

Industry growth is further bolstered by innovations in adhesive technologies and materials. Manufacturers are focusing on developing environmentally friendly packaging tapes, such as those made from biodegradable or recyclable materials, to align with global sustainability goals. Additionally, advancements in pressure-sensitive adhesives and high-strength tapes are meeting the requirements of industries dealing with heavy or fragile products.

Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, are driving substantial growth in the packaging tapes market. Rapid industrialization, expanding retail sectors, and the rise of organized logistics services contribute to increased consumption of packaging tapes in the region. Similarly, North America and Europe are seeing steady demand, driven by stringent regulations on product safety and growing awareness of sustainable packaging practices.

Looking ahead, the packaging tapes market is poised to grow further, with smart packaging and automation trends shaping the future. The integration of RFID-enabled and tamper-evident tapes is expected to enhance security and traceability in supply chains. Furthermore, eco-friendly innovations, such as water-activated and paper-based tapes, will cater to the rising consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

What Augment the Demand for Packaging Tapes across the Globe?

The demand for packaging tapes is increasing rapidly as they can be used in automotive, building & construction, health care, shipping and logistics, and various industry. The rising adoption of packaging tapes for light and heavy-duty applications across the globe is supporting the packaging tapes market growth. Packaging tapes have emerged as the most economical and efficient solution for indoor applications and outdoor applications. These packaging tapes are capable of sustaining in outdoor applications, especially in the construction and logistics industries which makes packaging tapes popular among industry players. The packaging tapes are used for safeguarding dressings, catheters, tubing, and other medical purposes. These tapes are used in medicine and first aid to hold a bandage or other bandage onto a wound.

In packaging tapes, paper tapes are widely used in the health care industry. It is easy to use as compared with different methods of covering wounds. These tapes are usually chemical free which suits the nature of the sensitive healthcare industry. There are various types of specific medical tapes on the market but medical paper tapes are growing rapidly, as these tapes are hypo-allergenic and made by using latex-free material which is very gentle for the skin, these tapes are especially used in elderly patients to prevent destruction in skin layers. These factors are creating a lucrative demand for the packaging tapes market.

Key Takeaways:

Robust Growth Projection: The packaging tapes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, reflecting strong demand across industries through 2032. Current Market Value: As of 2022, the market is valued at USD 21.35 billion, indicating its significant role in global packaging solutions. Future Valuation: By 2032, the market is projected to reach USD 34.12 billion, showcasing substantial growth potential over the decade. Regional Leadership: The Asia Pacific region is set to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by booming industrial and e-commerce activities. Key Growth Drivers: Factors such as rising logistics, e-commerce expansion, and advancements in packaging materials are fueling market growth globally.





Market Insights

E-Commerce Revolution: A Boon for Packaging Tapes

With e-commerce platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba spearheading global online sales, the demand for durable packaging solutions has skyrocketed. The e-commerce packaging market is expected to cross USD 200 billion by 2034, propelling the need for high-performance packaging tapes. This trend is driven by the rapid surge in consumer goods, food, and beverage deliveries. Logistics and Shipping Industry Expansion

The global logistics sector, bolstered by thriving import-export activities, is a key contributor to packaging tape demand. By 2034, the logistics packaging market is set to reach USD 33 billion. Packaging tapes are essential in securing goods for transport, ensuring safety, and meeting rising operational standards. Healthcare Sector Adoption

The healthcare sector has emerged as a significant consumer of packaging tapes, particularly paper-based products. Paper tapes are increasingly used for wound care management, laboratory safety, and contamination prevention. The rising hospitalization rates worldwide are further accelerating this demand. Automotive Industry Growth

Packaging tapes play a crucial role in safeguarding automotive parts during production and transport. With initiatives such as India's Automotive Mission Plan 2016–26, automotive manufacturing is poised for substantial growth, opening lucrative opportunities for specialized tape manufacturers like 3M.

“The packaging tape market’s evolution reflects shifting consumer preferences and regulatory trends. With sectors like e-commerce and healthcare on the rise, manufacturers must innovate, particularly in sustainability, to meet diverse demands and seize emerging opportunities.” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Country-Wise Insights:

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Key Insights India 4.6 % High demand for branding-friendly and smart packaging tapes; innovation with QR codes and NFC tech. United States 1.3 % Stable growth driven by logistics and e-commerce; emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions. China 4.2 % Thriving construction projects and booming e-commerce activities fuel packaging tape demand. Spain 2.5 % Foreign investments and acquisitions expand market opportunities for global players. Thailand 3.2 % Growth supported by manufacturing expansion and increased foreign investment in packaging.









Sustainability: The Future of Packaging Tapes

In response to the global shift towards sustainability, manufacturers are investing in eco-friendly alternatives. With single-use plastics facing stringent regulatory restrictions, the market is witnessing a surge in demand for kraft paper-based, compostable, and biodegradable tapes. Companies such as Better Packaging Co. are gaining prominence by addressing the need for environmentally conscious solutions. This trend aligns with the growing preference for sustainable packaging across industries, where end-users aim to make their packaging processes entirely eco-friendly.

Future Trends in the Packaging Tapes Market

Sustainability Focus: Growing adoption of biodegradable, recyclable, and paper-based tapes to meet eco-conscious consumer demands. Smart Packaging Integration: Development of RFID-enabled and tamper-evident tapes to enhance supply chain security. Advanced Adhesive Technologies: Innovations in pressure-sensitive adhesives for improved performance in diverse conditions. Customization: Increasing demand for branded and custom-printed tapes to support marketing and branding efforts. Automation Compatibility: Rising use of tapes designed for automated packaging systems to improve operational efficiency. Construction Boom: Growing urbanization and infrastructure projects are creating a robust market for heavy-duty and temperature-resistant packaging tapes.

Growth Opportunities in the Packaging Tapes Market

E-commerce Boom: Increased online shopping fueling demand for secure and durable packaging solutions. Industrial Expansion in Emerging Markets: Growth in manufacturing and logistics sectors in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Shift to Sustainable Packaging: Rising consumer and regulatory focus on green packaging solutions creating new product demand. Pharmaceutical & Food Sectors: Stringent packaging requirements in these industries driving the need for specialized tapes. Technological Advancements: Opportunities in developing innovative materials and adhesives for extreme environmental conditions.



Leading Packaging Tape Brands

3M Company Nitto Denko Corporation Avery Dennison Corporation Tesa SE Scapa Industrial Saint Gobain Corporate Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Shurtape Technologies, LLC PPI Adhesive Products Limited Berry Global Inc. Advanced Tapes International Ltd. Vibac Group S.p.a Folsen Tapes PPM Industries SpA Can-Do National Tape H.B. Fuller Company Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Kruse Adhesive Tape, Inc. NADCO Tapes & Labels, Inc. Atlas Tapes S.A

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product:

Based on the product, the industry is divided into pressure sensitive tape, masking tape, duct tape, filament tape, and others.

By Material:

Based on the material, the packaging tape market can be divided into plastic, paper, fiber, glass fiber, foam, and cloth.

By End Use:

Based on the end use, the packaging tape market is divided into logistics & shipping, building & construction, automotive parts packaging, pharmaceutical & medical devices, food & beverages, and other industrial end use.

By Adhesives:

Based on the adhesives, the packaging tape market can be divided into the following segments: rubber-based adhesives, acrylic-based adhesives, silicon-based adhesives, and hot melt adhesives.

By Region:

The sector has been analyzed with the following regions covered: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

French Language:

Le marché mondial des rubans d'emballage devrait enregistrer une trajectoire de croissance régulière, avec un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) prévu de 2,2 % entre 2024 et 2034. La demande pour ces solutions d'emballage essentielles devrait passer de 82,4 milliards USD en 2024 à un impressionnant 102,5 milliards USD d'ici la fin de la période de prévision, tirée par les avancées dynamiques dans la logistique, le commerce électronique et diverses applications d'utilisation finale.

Le marché des rubans d'emballage connaît une croissance importante, tirée par une demande croissante dans des secteurs tels que le commerce électronique, la logistique, l'alimentation et les boissons et les produits pharmaceutiques. L'essor mondial des achats en ligne, alimenté par la commodité des plateformes de commerce électronique, a entraîné un besoin accru de solutions d'emballage sécurisées, ce qui a stimulé la demande de rubans d'emballage. Ces rubans remplissent des fonctions essentielles d'étanchéité, de regroupement et de sécurisation, garantissant la sécurité des produits pendant le transport et le stockage.

La croissance du secteur est également soutenue par les innovations dans les technologies et matériaux adhésifs. Les fabricants se concentrent sur le développement de rubans d’emballage respectueux de l’environnement, tels que ceux fabriqués à partir de matériaux biodégradables ou recyclables, pour s’aligner sur les objectifs mondiaux de durabilité. En outre, les progrès réalisés dans les adhésifs sensibles à la pression et les rubans à haute résistance répondent aux exigences des industries qui traitent des produits lourds ou fragiles.

Les économies émergentes de la région Asie-Pacifique, notamment la Chine et l’Inde, sont à l’origine d’une croissance substantielle du marché des rubans d’emballage. L’industrialisation rapide, l’expansion des secteurs de la vente au détail et l’essor des services logistiques organisés contribuent à une augmentation de la consommation de rubans d’emballage dans la région. De même, l’Amérique du Nord et l’Europe connaissent une demande constante, stimulée par des réglementations strictes sur la sécurité des produits et une sensibilisation croissante aux pratiques d’emballage durables .

Le marché des rubans d’emballage devrait connaître une croissance plus importante à l’avenir, avec des tendances en matière d’emballage intelligent et d’automatisation qui façonnent l’avenir. L’intégration de rubans RFID et inviolables devrait améliorer la sécurité et la traçabilité dans les chaînes d’approvisionnement. En outre, les innovations respectueuses de l’environnement, telles que les rubans adhésifs à base d’eau et à base de papier, répondront à la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des solutions d’emballage durables.

Principaux points à retenir :

Projection de croissance robuste : le marché des rubans d'emballage devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,8 %, reflétant une forte demande dans tous les secteurs jusqu'en 2032. Valeur marchande actuelle : En 2022, le marché est évalué à 21,35 milliards USD, ce qui indique son rôle important dans les solutions d'emballage mondiales. Évaluation future : D'ici 2032, le marché devrait atteindre 34,12 milliards USD, ce qui représente un potentiel de croissance substantiel au cours de la décennie. Leadership régional : La région Asie-Pacifique devrait dominer le marché au cours de la période de prévision, tirée par l'essor des activités industrielles et de commerce électronique. Principaux moteurs de croissance : Des facteurs tels que l’augmentation de la logistique, l’expansion du commerce électronique et les progrès des matériaux d’emballage alimentent la croissance du marché à l’échelle mondiale.





Informations sur le marché

La révolution du commerce électronique : une aubaine pour les rubans d'emballage

Avec les plateformes de commerce électronique comme Amazon, eBay et Alibaba qui sont à la tête des ventes en ligne mondiales, la demande de solutions d'emballage durables a explosé. Le marché de l'emballage du commerce électronique devrait dépasser les 200 milliards de dollars d'ici 2034, ce qui accroîtra le besoin de rubans d'emballage haute performance. Cette tendance est alimentée par l'augmentation rapide des livraisons de biens de consommation, de nourriture et de boissons. Expansion du secteur de la logistique et du transport maritime

Le secteur mondial de la logistique, soutenu par des activités d'import-export florissantes, contribue largement à la demande de rubans d'emballage. D'ici 2034, le marché de l'emballage logistique devrait atteindre 33 milliards USD. Les rubans d'emballage sont essentiels pour sécuriser les marchandises pendant le transport, assurer la sécurité et répondre aux normes opérationnelles de plus en plus strictes. Adoption par le secteur de la santé

Le secteur de la santé est devenu un consommateur important de rubans d'emballage, en particulier de produits à base de papier. Les rubans en papier sont de plus en plus utilisés pour la gestion des plaies, la sécurité des laboratoires et la prévention de la contamination. L'augmentation des taux d'hospitalisation dans le monde entier accélère encore cette demande. Croissance de l'industrie automobile

Les rubans d'emballage jouent un rôle crucial dans la protection des pièces automobiles pendant la production et le transport. Grâce à des initiatives telles que le Plan indien pour la mission automobile 2016-26, la fabrication automobile est sur le point de connaître une croissance substantielle, ouvrant des opportunités lucratives pour les fabricants de rubans spécialisés comme 3M.

« L'évolution du marché des rubans d'emballage reflète l'évolution des préférences des consommateurs et des tendances réglementaires. Avec l'essor de secteurs comme le commerce électronique et la santé, les fabricants doivent innover, notamment en matière de développement durable, pour répondre à des demandes diverses et saisir les opportunités émergentes », déclare Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Durabilité : l'avenir des rubans d'emballage

En réponse à l’évolution mondiale vers le développement durable, les fabricants investissent dans des alternatives respectueuses de l’environnement. Les plastiques à usage unique étant soumis à des restrictions réglementaires strictes, le marché connaît une forte demande de rubans adhésifs à base de papier kraft , compostables et biodégradables. Des entreprises telles que Better Packaging Co. gagnent en importance en répondant au besoin de solutions respectueuses de l’environnement. Cette tendance s’aligne sur la préférence croissante pour les emballages durables dans tous les secteurs, où les utilisateurs finaux souhaitent rendre leurs processus d’emballage entièrement respectueux de l’environnement.

Tendances futures du marché des rubans d'emballage

Focus sur la durabilité : Adoption croissante de rubans adhésifs biodégradables, recyclables et à base de papier pour répondre aux demandes des consommateurs soucieux de l’environnement. Intégration d'emballages intelligents : Développement de bandes RFID et inviolables pour améliorer la sécurité de la chaîne d'approvisionnement. Technologies adhésives avancées : Innovations dans les adhésifs sensibles à la pression pour des performances améliorées dans diverses conditions. Personnalisation : Demande croissante de rubans adhésifs de marque et imprimés sur mesure pour soutenir les efforts de marketing et de valorisation de la marque. Compatibilité d'automatisation : Utilisation croissante de bandes conçues pour les systèmes d'emballage automatisés afin d'améliorer l'efficacité opérationnelle. Boom de la construction : l’urbanisation croissante et les projets d’infrastructure créent un marché robuste pour les rubans d’emballage robustes et résistants à la température.

Opportunités de croissance sur le marché des rubans d'emballage

Boom du commerce électronique : l’augmentation des achats en ligne alimente la demande de solutions d’emballage sûres et durables. Expansion industrielle dans les marchés émergents : croissance des secteurs manufacturier et logistique en Asie-Pacifique et en Amérique latine. Transition vers des emballages durables : l’accent croissant mis par les consommateurs et les régulateurs sur les solutions d’emballage écologiques crée une nouvelle demande de produits. Secteurs pharmaceutiques et alimentaires : les exigences strictes en matière d'emballage dans ces industries entraînent le besoin de rubans adhésifs spécialisés. Progrès technologiques : opportunités de développement de matériaux et d’adhésifs innovants pour des conditions environnementales extrêmes.





Les principales marques de ruban d'emballage

Entreprise 3M

Société Nitto Denko

Société Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

Scapa Industriel

Saint Gobain Entreprise

Groupe Polymère Intertape Inc.

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Produits adhésifs PPI Limitée

Berry Global Inc.

Bandes avancées International Ltd.

Spa du groupe Vibac

Bandes Folsen

PPM Industries SpA

Ruban national Can-Do

Société HB Fuller

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

Ruban adhésif Kruse, Inc.

Bandes et étiquettes NADCO, Inc.

Bandes Atlas SA

Rapport sur les principaux segments du marché

Par produit :

En fonction du produit, l'industrie est divisée en ruban sensible à la pression, ruban de masquage, ruban adhésif, ruban à filaments et autres.

Par matériau :

En fonction du matériau, le marché du ruban d'emballage peut être divisé en plastique, papier, fibre, fibre de verre, mousse et tissu.

Par utilisation finale :

En fonction de l'utilisation finale, le marché du ruban d'emballage est divisé en logistique et expédition, bâtiment et construction, emballage de pièces automobiles, dispositifs pharmaceutiques et médicaux, aliments et boissons et autres utilisations finales industrielles.

Par adhésifs :

Sur la base des adhésifs, le marché des rubans d'emballage peut être divisé dans les segments suivants : adhésifs à base de caoutchouc, adhésifs à base d'acrylique, adhésifs à base de silicone et adhésifs thermofusibles.

Par région :

Le secteur a été analysé en couvrant les régions suivantes : Amérique du Nord, Amérique latine, Europe, Asie du Sud, Asie de l’Est, Océanie, Moyen-Orient et Afrique.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

