SKYX to Present at Noble Capital Markets' NobleCon20 on December 3, 2024

MIAMI, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and globally, and over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, today announced that Rani Kohen, Founder, and Steve Schmidt, President of SKYX, will present on Tuesday, December 3, at 1:30 pm in presentation room 2, and conduct investor meetings with SKYX’s CEO Lenny Sokolow at NobleCon20, Noble Capital Markets’ Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, being held December 3-4 in Boca Raton, Fla.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company’s management during the conference should contact the NobleCon conference coordinator. A video webcast of the presentation will be available the day following the presentation under the IR Events tab of the SKYX website at www.skyplug.com and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website at www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek, the investor portal created by Noble Capital Markets, at www.channelchek.com.

Details of the SKYX Platforms Presentation

Event: NobleCon20, Noble Capital Markets’ Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Florida Atlantic University, College of Business Executive Education (COBEE) Complex Track: Presentation Room 2

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com