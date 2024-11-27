ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 64 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

27 November 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 20 – 26 November 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]369,600 957,504,759
20 November 20241,6003,007.104,811,360
21 November 20241,7002,983.795,072,443
22 November 20241,7002,984.175,073,089
25 November 20241,8003,008.085,414,544
26 November 20242,2002,941.056,470,310
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)378,600 984,346,505

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 432,483 B shares corresponding to 2.00 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 20 – 26 November 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

SE-2024-64_EN SE-2024-64_Transactions B shares