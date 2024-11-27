Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 64 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
27 November 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 20 – 26 November 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|369,600
|957,504,759
|20 November 2024
|1,600
|3,007.10
|4,811,360
|21 November 2024
|1,700
|2,983.79
|5,072,443
|22 November 2024
|1,700
|2,984.17
|5,073,089
|25 November 2024
|1,800
|3,008.08
|5,414,544
|26 November 2024
|2,200
|2,941.05
|6,470,310
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|378,600
|984,346,505
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 432,483 B shares corresponding to 2.00 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 20 – 26 November 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
